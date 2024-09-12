Michigan football opponent preview: Arkansas State
Arkansas State is out to its first 2-0 start in a long time under former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones. The Red Wolves have been in some shootouts so far this year with both Central Arkansas and Tulsa. But Arkansas State has found ways to win both games and the Red Wolves are entering the Big House this weekend.
Michigan, on the other hand, is coming off of a big loss to Texas last weekend. The Wolverines are hoping to right their wrongs against an undermatched Arkansas State team. The Red Wolves may come from the Sun Belt, but as Jones said earlier this week, his team is going to dig, watch the Texas tape, and see if his team has any sort of advantage they can use on Saturday.
Saturday will make the first-ever matchup between the two programs. The game will be aired on Big Ten Network and will kick at Noon ET.
Here are some stats to look at along with some noteable Arkansas State players to watch.
2024 stat comparison:
Scoring offense: Michigan (103rd) 21 PPG -- Arkansas State (68th) 31 PPG
Scoring defense: Michigan (70th) 20.5 PPG -- Arkansas State (102nd) 27.5 PPG
Passing offense: Michigan (113th) 162.5 YPG -- Arkansas State (37th) 286 YPG
Passing defense: Michigan (98th) 240.5 YPG -- Arkansas State (70th) 198 YPG
Rushing offense: Michigan (101st) 114 YPG -- Arkansas State (85th) 140.5 YPG
Rushing defense: Michigan (25th) 76 YPG -- Arkansas State (115th) 199 YPG
Total offense: Michigan (120th) 276.5 YPG -- Arkansas State (52nd) 426.5 YPG
Total defense: Michigan (70th) 316.5 YPG -- Arkansas State (100th) 397 YPG
Turnovers Lost: Michigan 4 -- Arkansas State 4
Turnovers Gained: Michigan 2 -- Arkansas State 2
Sacks Allowed: Michigan 2 -- Arkansas State 4
Sacks: Michigan 3 -- Arkansas State 2
2024 PFF comparison:
Overall grade: Michigan (63rd) 81.2 -- Arkansas State (108th) 69.4
Offense: Michigan (70th) 70.7 -- Arkansas State (109th) 64.0
Passing: Michigan (40th) 78.1 -- Arkansas State (108th) 62.0
Pass block: Michigan (117th) 55.0 -- Arkansas State (102nd) 60.7
Running: Michigan (46th) 77.2 -- Arkansas State (87th) 69.9
Run block: Michigan (45th) 67.1 -- Arkansas State (100th) 57.6
Defense: Michigan (92nd) 70.3 -- Arkansas State (117th) 64.8
Run defense: Michigan (43rd) 79.5 -- Arkansas State (114th) 65.7
Pass rush: Michigan (45th) 69.7 -- Arkansas State (72nd) 65.5
Coverage: Michigan (114th) 60.5 -- Arkansas State (115th) 60.2
Top Arkansas State players to know:
QB Jaylen Raynor: Raynor is a true dual-threat athlete at quarterback for the Red Wolves. He has thrown for 572 yards, three scores, and two interceptions through the air in two games. Raynor has also rushed for a team-high 122 yards and two scores on the ground. Raynor will test the Michigan linebackers on Saturday.
RB Zak Wallace: As important as Raynor is to the Arkansas State ground game, Wallace is a major part as well. The true bell-cow of the running backs, Wallace has run for 119 yards and two scores for the Red Wolves. The read-option is a big part of the Red Wolves' offense.
WR Corey Rucker: The 6-foot receiver has dominated the touches and yardage through the air. Rucker is the only receiver who has double-digit receptions sitting at 13 catches on the season. He has a whopping 239 yards and two scores for Arkansas State. Rucker is averaging 18.3 yards per reception.
DE Jayden Jones: The big 6-foot-5, 265-pound lineman has four tackles through two games. But he is leading Arkansas State with 1.5 TFLs and one sack through two games.
LB Charles Willekes: After a 90-tackle campaign in 2023, Willekes is back in 2024 and he's already racking up the tackles. The linebacker is tied for a team-high 17 tackles in two games. Willekes also has a .5 TFL to his name as well.
S Justin Parks: Parks is the best defender Arkansas State has and is tied with Charles Willekes with 17 tackles on the season. The hard-hitting safety also has forced a fumble for the Arkansas State defense through two games.
