Michigan football opponent preview: Minnesota Gophers
Michigan will host Minnesota on Saturday and the two teams will be playing for the oldest trophy in college football: The Little Brown Jug. It will be the 99th iteration playing for the Jug and the Wolverines have won the last four meetings against the Gophers. Michigan defeated Minnesota 52-10 last season at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
The Wolverines have dominated the series leading the Gophers 77-25-3 all-time. But even so, the Gophers are looking to turn things around in the series. Minnesota is coming off a crushing home loss against Iowa last weekend where it allowed the Hawkeyes to run all over its defense. Sitting a 2-2 on the season, Minnesota can't afford to lose many more games if it hopes to contend in the Big Ten.
Michigan, on the other hand, is coming off a huge home win over USC where the Wolverines won in crunch time. Thanks to Kalel Mullings having another career day, the Wolverines got themselves a significant win over USC and it brought life back to Ann Arbor after an early loss to Texas.
The Wolverines will enter the game as a nearly double-digit favorite in the matchup. Michigan will want to show it can still run the ball with hopes of creating a balanced offense by allowing Alex Orji to toss the rock a little. Minnesota has one of the better pass defenses in college football, which will be an interesting matchup to watch.
Here are some stats to know before watching the game on Saturday, along with some impact Minnesota players.
2024 stat comparison:
Scoring offense: Michigan (97th) 24.3 PPG -- Minnesota (88th) 26.5 PPG
Scoring defense: Michigan (55th) 20.8 PPG -- Minnesota (15th) 12.5 PPG
Passing offense: Michigan (129th) 122.8 YPG -- Minnesota (82nd) 217.8 YPG
Passing defense: Michigan (101st) 246.5 YPG -- Minnesota (2nd) 99.5 YPG
Rushing offense: Michigan (31st) 204.7 YPG -- Minnesota (108th) 117.2 YPG
Rushing defense: Michigan (11th) 76.5 YPG -- Minnesota (56th) 123.7 YPG
Total offense: Michigan (109th) 327.5 YPG -- Minnesota (104th) 335 YPG
Total defense: Michigan (55th) 323 YPG -- Minnesota (8th) 223.3 YPG
Turnovers Lost: Michigan 9 -- Minnesota 4
Turnovers Gained: Michigan 5 -- Minnesota 9
Sacks Allowed: Michigan 6 -- Minnesota 8
Sacks: Michigan 8 -- Minnesota 8
2024 PFF comparison:
Overall grade: Michigan (22nd) 92.0 -- Minnesota (36th) 90.9
Offense: Michigan (64th) 74.7 -- Minnesota (68th) 74.4
Passing: Michigan (84th) 68.8 -- Minnesota (31st) 79.7
Pass block: Michigan (117th) 54.5 -- Minnesota (50th) 72.8
Running: Michigan (14th) 86.3 -- Minnesota (78th) 74.5
Run block: Michigan (40th) 68.7 -- Minnesota (34th) 69.4
Defense: Michigan (9th) 90.0 -- Minnesota (38th) 82.3
Run defense: Michigan (9th) 90.7 -- Minnesota (74th) 75.5
Pass rush: Michigan (5th) 84.1 -- Minnesota (46th) 71.6
Coverage: Michigan (32nd) 86.0 -- Minnesota (32nd) 86.0
Top Minnesota players to know:
QB Max Brosmer: Brosmer comes over to Minnesota from New Hampshire where he was a prolific quarterback. In his first season with the Gophers, Brosmer has thrown for 836 yards (65.8%) in four games. He's tossed five touchdowns along with three interceptions. Brosmer has been excellent when there has been a clean pocket, but when under pressure, he's completed under 40% of his passes and thrown two picks.
RB Darius Taylor: The sophomore tailback began the season injured, but he's back to healthy and leading the Minnesota backfield. Taylor has run for 222 yards on 35 carries (6.3 YPC) and three scores. The Gophers are going to want to run the football and it all starts with Taylor.
WR Daniel Jackson: Jackson caught for nearly 850 yards last season as the go-to receiver for Minnesota. The 6-foot wideout leads the team with 268 yards on 21 catches. But he has yet to get into the end zone and the Gophers will likely challenge the Michigan secondary with Jackson.
WR Elijah Spencer: Taylor and Jackson are Minnesota's top two playmakers, but Spender isn't too far behind. The No. 2 receiver has caught 12 passes for 153 yards and he has scored once. Spencer plays outside standing at 6-foot-2.
LB Maverick Baranowski: Baranowski was one of Minnesota's top linebackers last season and he's back as the most likely candidate to record the most tackles for the Gophers. In four games Baranowski has 27 tackles and leading the team. He is also tied for first with 2.5 TFLs.
LB Cody Lindenberg: Lindenberg, like Baranowski, is one of the best defenders on the Gophers' defense. He is second on the team with 26 tackles. He has 1.5 TFLs and one sack to his name. Lindenberg is Minnesota's middle linebacker and is typically somewhere around the football.
DB Jack Henderson: Henderson grades out as Minnesota's top coverage player with an 83.1 grade per PFF. He is a hybrid safety where he can cover and get up to the line. He has 13 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, and one interception on the season. Kerry Brown is the other safety to watch for.
