Make Your Pick: Michigan at Penn State

If Michigan wants to keep its Big Ten title and playoff hopes a live, a win in Happy Valley is a must this afternoon. The Wolverines are just a 1-point favorite over the home Nittany Lions but the game truly does feel like a toss up with bad weather looming and injuries to both programs playing a part. It's been a tough game to predict, but here's what we came up with...

Chris Breiler

Regardless of the year or the records, playing a game inside of Beaver Stadium is always a risky proposition if you’re the visiting team. The Wolverines are riding high off of a win at home over Indiana last weekend and, more importantly, a loss by the Michigan State Spartans in West Lafayette.

Sitting at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the Wolverines have plenty to play for in yet another critical year for Jim Harbaugh. The Big Ten championship and a trip to the college football playoffs are all still on the table - assuming Michigan can escape Happy Valley with a win first.

At the end of the day, I like the mental makeup of this Michigan football team and I believe that will be the difference in the game. Michigan in a close one.

Michigan 23, Penn State 17

Brandon Brown

This is another tough game for Michigan and one I've gone back and forth on all week. It's a game that Michigan HAS to have in order to keep its Big Ten title and playoff hopes alive. I feel like I was just saying that a couple weeks ago when U-M traveled to East Lansing, and they came up short. That makes it really tough to pick this one in Happy Valley.

After looking everything and breaking down both teams, I feel like Michigan is a bad matchup for Penn State. The Nittany Lions can't run the ball and don't stop the run particularly well. Illinois was able to run the ball against Penn State by trotting an extra lineman or two out onto the field along with some extra tight ends. That sounds like music to Jim Harbaugh's ears to me. I think Michigan will be able to wear down PSU and keep them contained for much of the day and come out of Beaver Stadium with a close win.

Michigan 24, Penn State 20

Jacob Cohen

This weekend marks the second of three games that every Wolverine fan has had marked on their schedule since August. No. 6 Michigan travels to Happy Valley to take on No. 23 Penn State this Saturday and hopes to emerge victorious from Beaver Stadium for the first time since 2015.

Certain things stand in the way of that, though, the most important of which being Nittany Lion receiver Jahan Dotson. The smooth pass catcher is an All-American who already has 932 receiving yards and nine touchdown receptions on the season. Those numbers, good for over 103 yards and one touchdown per game, are gaudy, and while Michigan has successfully shut down Dotson in the past, they face an uphill battle to do the same this weekend. Granted, Michigan’s defensive backfield has been generally solid this year and its defensive front will almost certainly make Sean Clifford uncomfortable in the pocket, but the Wolverines lack the sort of shutdown No. 1 corner they’ve had in years past.

Saturday’s matchup will come down to whether Michigan’s secondary can step up and lock down Dotson and whether or not its offense can score touchdowns, not field goals, in the red zone. If both of those two things happen with consistency, the Wolverines will win. If either falters, they will lose. To me, it is that simple.

Penn State 27, Michigan 24

Josh Taubman

If I had to come up with a nickname for this one, it's the game before The Game. Michigan is No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. They have a shot at making it to the Big Ten Championship. But for those stakes to exist against Ohio State, they have to get through Penn State first.

This is going to be a tough matchup for the Wolverines. Penn State has an explosive passing offense and Sean Clifford has thrown for over 350 yards in each of his last two games. The Wolverines have struggled with red zone efficiency and in a game that feels like it may be a shootout, converting those trips into seven will be critical.

This game is really close and I keep going back and forth on it, but some part of me just feels like Michigan is going to find a way to win. I like the fact that it’s not a prime time white out game, which disarms the Happy Valley atmosphere somewhat. I like that Hassan Haskins can be a bell cow and exploit the Nittany Lions run defense that gives up 137 rush yards per game. I like that Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo can wreak havoc against a PSU O-line that’s allowed 20 sacks this season. And I just think that, in spite of the flaws and the injuries on this Michigan team, somehow, someway, they’ll will themselves to victory — even if it’s a bloodbath.

Michigan 38, Penn State 35