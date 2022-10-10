Photo Gallery: No. 4 Michigan vs. Indiana

The No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines were on the road for the second week in a row and, for a while, it looked like the Indiana Hoosiers might pull a massive upset. Michigan and Indiana were tied at 10 at the half, but the second 30 minutes was all maize and blue as the Wolverines eventually cruised to a 31-10 win. Sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy had his best day yet, Blake Corum was Blake Corum again and Jesse Minter's defense found a new gear in the second half. When the dust settled, Michigan was 6-0 and 3-0 in the Big Ten.

Here are some of our favorite shots from Saturday!

The Wolverines now turn their full attention to the biggest test of the season — the also undefeated Penn State Nittany Lions. Michigan will host PSU next weekend at noon as both teams prepare to make a massive statement in the Big Ten East. Last year, Michigan escaped Happy Valley with a 21-17 win so you know James Franklin, quarterback Sean Clifford and the rest of the Nittany Lions would love nothing more than to spoils U-M's season this year on their own turf.