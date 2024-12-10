Michigan Football player says officer threatened him with taser during Ohio State brawl
Emotions spilled over following Michigan's 13-10 upset victory over Ohio State on Nov. 30 when the two teams clashed postgame after the Wolverines planted the 'Block M' flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium.
The altercation saw Ohio and Michigan state police officers both working to breakup the postgame brawl between the Wolverines and Buckeyes, and several players reported being pepper sprayed by police officers during the skirmish. However, it appears pepper spray wasn't the only pacification method put into practice.
Michigan offensive lineman Raheem Anderson responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter) asking if he knew an officer had a taser pointed at him during the postgame brawl, with a photo attached which shows the taser. Anderson responded, "Yes. The cop told me 'stop moving or you will be tased'. I stopped moving."
The altercation between the two rivals has sparked a nationwide debate over 'flag-planting' is an appropriate a form of postgame celebrations for winning teams. Some argue the NCAA should ban 'flag-planting' while others see nothing wrong with the celebration.
The use of pepper spray by police officers has also been a point of discussion, with Ohio State University police stating an investigation is ongoing into the use of pepper spray after the game.
Anderson, who spent each of the last four years at and graduated from the University of Michigan, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4 with the intention of using his final season of collegiate eligibility elsewhere. Anderson appeared in 16 games during his four years with the Wolverines, mostly on special teams.
