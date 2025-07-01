Michigan football predicted to play in New Year's Eve bowl with all-too-familiar foe
After an 8-5 season with defining wins over Ohio State and Alabama, Michigan fans are hoping to see their beloved Wolverines back in the College Football Playoff in 2025. From 2021-23, the Wolverines made it to three consecutive CFP appearances, while winning the entire thing in 2023.
With Bryce Underwood in the fold, Chip Lindsey calling plays, and the Wolverines gearing up to have a top-10 defense in college football -- the path to the Playoff is attainable. But according to a few different national outlets, it might not be in the cards in 2025.
Recently, Athon Sports predicted Michigan to face Florida in the postseason, and they aren't alone. Both Bill Bender of Sporting News and Brett McMurphy of On3 predict the Wolverines to draw the Gators in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.
It wouldn't be the first time Michigan had to face Florida in recent years. Since 2000, Michigan and Florida have played four times in bowl games.
2003 Outback Bowl: Michigan 38, Florida 30
2008 Capital One Bowl: Michigan 41, Florida 35
2016 Citrus Bowl: Michigan 41, Florida 7
2019: Peach Bowl: Florida 41, Michigan 14
