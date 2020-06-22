Michigan President Mark Schlissel Delivers Good News Pertaining To Football

For the longest time, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel has been adamant about there being no football if there were no classes at U-M. Earlier today, he confirmed that there would indeed be classes, which seems to indicate that there will also be football.

"I am pleased to announce that the University of Michigan plans to offer a public health-informed in-residence semester this fall," Schlissel penned. "It will consist of a mixture of in-person and remote classes structured to reflect our commitment to promoting public health while fulfilling our fundamental mission of transformative undergraduate, graduate and professional education."

Schlissel went on to outline the plans for instruction, the layout of the academic calendar, the plan for COVID-19 testing, monitoring and mitigation, the overall campus experience and how he needs and wants everyone to help and commit to solutions and safety.

With this very positive development confirmed by the prez, attention can now be turned to how the football season will look. Recently we at Wolverine Digest discussed our thoughts on the season and what it might look like. All four of us were pretty convinced that a season woudl start, and now it definitely seems like it will. So many things still need to be decided in terms of how many people will be allowed in the stadium, will the teams play their entire schedules and will the actual on-field action be affected in any way. It may be a little while before we know those answers, but it now seems that we will at least get to see it, which is great news.