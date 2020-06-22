WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan President Mark Schlissel Delivers Good News Pertaining To Football

Brandon Brown

For the longest time, University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel has been adamant about there being no football if there were no classes at U-M. Earlier today, he confirmed that there would indeed be classes, which seems to indicate that there will also be football.

"I am pleased to announce that the University of Michigan plans to offer a public health-informed in-residence semester this fall," Schlissel penned. "It will consist of a mixture of in-person and remote classes structured to reflect our commitment to promoting public health while fulfilling our fundamental mission of transformative undergraduate, graduate and professional education."

Schlissel went on to outline the plans for instruction, the layout of the academic calendar, the plan for COVID-19 testing, monitoring and mitigation, the overall campus experience and how he needs and wants everyone to help and commit to solutions and safety.

With this very positive development confirmed by the prez, attention can now be turned to how the football season will look. Recently we at Wolverine Digest discussed our thoughts on the season and what it might look like. All four of us were pretty convinced that a season woudl start, and now it definitely seems like it will. So many things still need to be decided in terms of how many people will be allowed in the stadium, will the teams play their entire schedules and will the actual on-field action be affected in any way. It may be a little while before we know those answers, but it now seems that we will at least get to see it, which is great news. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Chris Evans In 2020

Chris Evans is an enigma heading into the 2020 season.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/22/20

Why the recruitment of Thomas Cole is another reminder not to get too worked up about individual recruits who are all mercurial teenagers.

Steve Deace

by

allaguess

Slight Shift In Michigan's 2021 Wide Receiver Recruiting Board

Several Michigan wide receiver targets in the 2021 class updated their recruitment over the weekend. See how these developments figure to impact U-M on the recruiting trail.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Target Film Study: Nolan Rucci

Offensive tackle Nolan Rucci is a natural talent at offensive line, and he is one of the top players left on Michigan's board in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

Opinion Roundtable: Discussing Our Concern For Michigan Football's Physical State

It's natural to wonder about the physical state of a football team after no spring ball and no on-campus activities for more than three months.

Brandon Brown

Will Latu Announcement Primer

On the cusp of a decision for 2021 four-star athlete Will Latu, Wolverine Digest’s Eric Rutter and Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia, Jr. previewed the dynamic prospect’s decision.

Eric Rutter

10 Highlights From Warde Manuel

Warde Manuel spent 45 minutes discussing various topics with the media late in the week.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H

Four-Star WR Andrel Anthony Down To A Final Four

In-state Michigan wide receiver target Andrel Anthony has cut his list down to four schools.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Commit Film Study: Quintin Somerville

Michigan picked up a pledge from four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville on Saturday, but he could potentially shift inside and contribute at defensive tackle down the road.

Eric Rutter

Four-Star Defensive End Quintin Somerville Picks Michigan

Michigan's 2021 class jumped to No. 6 in the country with the addition of Quintin Somerville on Saturday. Find out what the talented pass rusher brings to U-M's class.

Eric Rutter