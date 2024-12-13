BREAKING: Second Michigan Football QB enters transfer portal
After Michigan football signed five-star Bryce Underwood, there were bound to be some losses amongst the current quarterbacks who play for the Wolverines. It started when fourth-string Jayden Denegal entered his name into the portal and on Friday, the second quarterback has put his name into the transfer portal.
Junior and dual-threat quarterback Alex Orji plans to enter the portal. Orji has always been a change-of-pace player for Michigan but this past season, he finally got a chance to start for Michigan. Orji started three games for Michigan going 2-1 as a starter before losing the job halfway through the Washington game when Jack Tuttle took over.
Although he had a chance to start, Kirk Campbell and Co. didn't trust him to throw the football. The Michigan offense remained one-dimensional with Orji behind center and defenses game planned to stop the Wolverines' run game.
Orji finished 2024 going 23-for-44 for 148 yards, three touchdowns, and one INT through the air. He also ran for 288 yards and a score. Orji will look for a new opportunity moving forward.
