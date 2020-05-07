2021 Big Ten Recruiting Snapshot: Michigan Near Top Of Conference

When examining the 2021 recruiting classes across the Big Ten, Ohio State is running away with not only the No. 1 class in the conference but in the nation. The ’21 cycle still has over eight months still to go, though, so other schools are bound to catch up—somewhat— by National Signing Day.

To give a perspective of how Michigan fares compared to the rest of the Big Ten, Wolverine Digest analyzed five trends or data points from across the conference.

1. Michigan prioritizing offensive line depth in 2021

So far, Michigan has landed three offensive line commits and appears close with a couple other prospects, and such a thorough pursuit to restock the O-Line shows that it is a focus of the Wolverines. Only Iowa has gathered more offensive line pledges in the cycle with four, and Michigan is tied for second place in the Big Ten with Nebraska at three apiece.

In a balanced fashion, Michigan has players committed at offensive tackle, offensive guard and center. Sterling Heights (Mich.) Adlai Stevenson four-star Giovanni El –Hadi is projected as a tackle, whereas Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Greg Crippen looks like a guard and Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech four-star Raheem Anderson a center.

2. U-M with second-highest per-commit average

Looking at the depth of the entire class, Michigan has the second-highest average recruit ranking in the Big Ten at .8943. The Wolverines are looking up at Ohio State in this department as the Buckeyes boast a .9533 rating per recruit, but U-M holds an advantage over third place Penn State, who checks in with a .8909 rating.

3. The highest ranked quarterback commit is headed to Ann Arbor

Though Minnesota and Penn State both have talented quarterbacks commit, the race for top 2021 signal caller is unequivocally a race between Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Ohio State’s Kyle McCord.

According to 247Sports.com, the two players are nearly in a dead heat, but McCarthy has the edge as the No. 2 quarterback in the country and No. 15 player overall compared to McCord’s No. 3 positional ranking and No. 25 national position.

From a gameplay standpoint, both prospects are pro-style quarterbacks that show a wealth of arm talent. McCarthy routinely fits the ball into tight windows at Nazareth Academy, and the U-M commit reads the defense well and makes responsible throws. McCarthy shows tight, repeatable mechanics, which helps him complete passes on schedule.

McCord, on the other hand, has quite a strong arm and throws not only with accuracy but precision as well. McCord stands tall in the pocket and shifts his weight well as he goes through his progressions.

While both quarterbacks show maturity on the field, 247Sports.com has the players ranked appropriately. McCarthy has a high ceiling and looks like a player who can make an immediate impact at the next level.

4. Wolverines taking national approach to 2021 class

When it comes to recruiting at a state-wide level, no school in the Big Ten has more in-state pledges than Iowa. So far, the Hawkeyes have already landed eight in-state commits, and the school is looking to fill its roster with the most talented players in the surrounding area.

After Iowa, Ohio State is in second place with seven in-state commits. Michigan only has three in-state players in its class at this point, though the program is in sound position for West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star running back Donovan Edwards and Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive lineman Rocco Spindler.

5. Minnesota on a roll in recent weeks

Going back to April 1, Michigan has picked up the third-most commits in the Big Ten with seven prospects issuing their verbal pledges. The Wolverines, though, are second to a Minnesota program that has experienced a wealth of success in over the past month-plus, pulling in 10 commits to the Golden Gophers program.

In between Minnesota and Michigan is Penn State with eight commits since April 1. Iowa is tied with Michigan with seven commits over the same time span. Ohio State, on the other hand, started its 2021 class early and only has two commits since the beginning of April.

By most metrics, Michigan is in the process of compiling a solid recruiting class in 2021. The Wolverines are towards the top of most categories, but what would you like to see U-M focus on going forward? Which positions need the most attention? Let us know!