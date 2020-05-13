2021 Commit Rod Moore Breakdown

After a big weekend, Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class ranks in the top 10 nationally, and Clayton (Ohio) Northmont safety Rod Moore is part of U-M’s big jump this cycle.

Standing at 5-11 and 180 pounds, Moore is ranked as the No. 21 safety in the nation, but he is outperforms that rating on film. Moore is a three-star at the time but is widely expected to rise to four-star status when the rankings are next updated.

Though regarded as a safety, last season Moore moved around the defense and lined up in the slot or as a cornerback on the outside in addition to his duties at the back end of the Northmont secondary.

“I will play any type of defensive back as long as I get playing time,” Moore told Wolverine Digest. “Last week, me and Coach [Don] Brown were on the phone. We were going over defensive plays, and we went over about 25 of them. He was just showing me like, he sees me as free safety, in the viper position and guarding a lot of the best receivers on the field and maybe blitzing sometimes.”

So once Moore arrives in Ann Arbor, the game plan is to slide him around the formation based on which matchups arise. In the slot, Moore has the quickness to stay with receivers deep downfield, has fluid hips and a smooth backpedal. On tape, Moore consistently plays at an efficient level without a lot of wasted movement or false steps. This traits would help him in the slot of at safety.

From a viper perspective, Moore would be relied upon to help out quite a bit in run support given how close the viper plays to the line of scrimmage. His frame is a bit slender at 180 pounds, but Moore has already built a solid relationship with U-M director of strength and conditioning Ben Herbert and will gain weight once he is in a college weight lifting program as well. However, Moore does show a willingness to come into the box and help stuff the run.

And when at safety, Moore looks like a natural center fielder that tracks the ball well, shows good timing when breaking on the ball and has active hands to help bat away errant passes. Moore is a track and field athlete who shows good recovery speed if he does get beat, but his awareness limits those instances.

To help provide a deeper understanding of Moore’s skill set, 247Sports.com’s Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu broke down what Moore brings to the table:

“Build wise, Moore is right at the average for safeties height wise,” Trieu said. “He has some length, but needs to add weight in college. He is a true playmaker who has very good ball skills and the anticipation to put himself in position to use those ball skills. He will also get involved as a tackler. He takes good angles in pursuit and does a good job of not getting too high as a tackler. As he gets stronger, he will develop a little more pop in that department, but he is willing to be physical. He gets around the field fluidly and easily. His track times are solid, 22.17 in the 200m, 7.12 in the 60m dash. We still see room to get a little more explosive and he does need to get stronger. In college, he will likely be a true free safety but does show some ability to come down and play man to man. Projects as a high-end Power Five starter.”

As a prospect, Moore offers a mixture of intelligence, athleticism and determination that all college coaches are looking for. When he arrives at Michigan, priority No. 1 will likely be for Moore to add weight and bulk up a bit, but he could easily wind up as a multi-year starter for Michigan based on his skill set alone.

Click here for a link to Moore’s junior highlight tape.

How would you like to see Michigan utilize Rod Moore once he begins his college career? Does he strike you as more of a viper or as a pure safety? Let us know!