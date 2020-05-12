2021 Offensive Tackle Thomas Cole ‘Honored’ By Michigan Offer

In assembling what is a top 10 recruiting class nationally for the 2021 cycle, Michigan has three offensive line commits but is looking to land a couple more.

At 6-7 and 260 pounds, San Luis Obispo (Calif.) High four-star offensive tackle Thomas Cole could fit that bill after landing a recent offer from the U-M staff.

“I was honored. It’s a tried and true program,” Cole told Wolverine Digest. “It’s a machine if we’re being honest. I was honored, and I feel like I really enjoy the coaches. Me and [Ed] Coach Warriner haven’t talked a lot, but we are getting on the phone with my family soon. Hopefully we build a relationship, and hopefully good things come out of it.”

Right now, Cole hears the most from Oregon State, Cal, Utah and Arizona, but the nation’s No. 34 offensive tackle is working to become more familiar with the Michigan coaching staff as well. Coach Warriner is spearheading this recruitment, and the U-M offensive line coach has done a sound job of selling the program to other prospects in the 2021 class.

“What stands out is beside the programs, you look at UCLA or Cal, and they’re big schools,” Cole said. “They pull a lot of people to games. Cal will pull 40,000, and you just look at Michigan and it’s hard to compare them side by side.”

Recently, Cole has experienced a turbulent last few months as several visits that he had planned were forced to be postponed or outright cancelled. Cole was set to take unofficial trips to Utah, Michigan State, Oregon State and UCLA before the coronavirus struck. But whenever the 2021 prospect is able to take visits, he would like to visit Michigan since he now holds an offer from the Wolverines program.

“I am going to head out there as soon as possible because I am a big culture guy,” Cole said. “I know there’s good football. I know the coaches are going to be amazing. I know the facilities are going to be great, so if I can see myself in Ann Arbor, then I think that is really where we make the next couple steps is just figuring if I fit with the town.”

At the moment, Cole does not know which five schools he will take official visits too, but he has begun thinking about trimming his list down. Holding 19 offers, Cole does not hear from every school consistently anymore, so he’s likely to condense his list with that in mind.

“Winning is always nice, so it’s good to be a part of a good program,” Cole said. “I want to be comfortable with my coaches because we’re going to be spending so much time together, and I want to be comfortable with the school. I’ve lived here my whole life, so I don’t think going somewhere and having a culture shock would be good for me, so it’s all about finding a good fit.”

And while Cole is looking for which school is the right fit for him, he has also undergone a similar process on the football field. Last season was his first year playing offensive tackle after slotting in on the defensive line, and he is looking to lead his team as a two-way player this fall as well.

But one benefit of the quarantine is that Cole has had an opportunity to work out at home and refine his skill set before the 2020 season begins.

“[I’m] working on technique with my coaches, learning footwork and sprints,” Cole said. “I play both ways. Cardio is a big thing for me. My draw is I’m big enough to where I can put on a lot of weight but still be athletic, and so being able to be fast was huge for me.”

Click here for a link to Cole’s junior highlight tape.

