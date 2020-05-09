Michigan 2022 Commit Myles Rowser Opens Up Recruitment

Michigan’s 2022 recruiting class took a hit last week when reports circulated that Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star safety Myles Rowser decommitted from the program.

Rowser, who stands at 6-1 and 185 pounds and is ranked as the No. 9 safety in the country, committed to Michigan back in January but is reevaluating his recruitment status right now, which is a bit murky to say the least.

“[I’m] Not using the D word, but yes my recruitment is 100% open,” Rowser told Wolverine Digest. “Never turning away from Michigan, just wanting to learn more about other schools and where my best fit is.”

Based on that explanation, Rowser still considers himself a U-M commit, but 247Sports.com has removed his name from Michigan’s list of 2022 pledges. Still, Rowser speaks highly of the Wolverines, and in fact he spoke with safeties coach Bob Shoop on Wednesday, showing that the lines of communication are still open.

“I’m talking with other programs, learning more about defensive styles and where they see me in one role or playing multiple positions,” Rowser said. “Really, I’m just enjoying the process. Trying to build relationships with coaches to know expectations.”

At the moment, Rowser is listed as a safety, but he has experience moving down to nickel and has spent time at cornerback as well, so his versatility is a strength and one that he would like to expand on moving forward.

“Most schools see me as a complete defensive back,” Rowser said. “I can play anywhere in the secondary. I can cover, hit and tackle. I find my way to the ball. I play hard because I’m very competitive. I want to take the win. I’m aggressive, powerful, strong, and skilled. I’m always thinking out there too, trying to predict the next move.”

These traits have helped Rowser net nearly 20 offers already. Apart from Michigan, Rowser holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Michigan State, Nebraska and Penn State as well, so his options are plentiful at this juncture.

Playing at IMG, Rowser, who is ranked as a top 150 player overall in the nation, is exposed to a high degree of competition on a day in and day out basis since the program is one of the premiere talent hotbeds in all of high school football.

“I love it at IMG,” Rowser said. “It really pushes me. Competing against the best will only make me better. That’s the goal.”

Rowser mentioned that he has found a “real brotherhood” at IMG, and he is looking for the same type of togetherness once he gets to the college level.

Right now, Michigan has one other commit in its 2022 class in Essexville (Mich.) Garber four-star athlete Alex Van Sumeren.

Can Michigan pull Rowser back into its 2022 class? What should their strategy be in doing so? Let us know!