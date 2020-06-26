Michigan Pursuing 2022 Four-Star Offensive Tackle Addison Nichols

Over the years, Michigan has kept a close eye on Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian as the program has pumped out current U-M defensive tackle Chris Hinton, and the Wolverines were in the mix for his brother, Myles, as well.

This season, GAC is once again going to feature a roster with several blue chip prospects, and 6-5, 302-pound Addison Nichols is the latest in a long line of national recruits to come out of the school. Currently, Nichols is ranked as the No. 4 offensive tackle and No. 61 player overall in the 2022 cycle.

With early offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Michigan among others, Nichols has a host of top schools interested. However, all prospects are currently in a recruiting dead period, so Nichols admits that it has been difficult to learn about all the schools who have offered him already.

To combat that difficulty, the highly touted recruit has participated in a couple virtual visits to garner a feel for the locations that he may call home in the future. So far, Nichols has went through virtual visits the Ohio State and USC, both experiences that he gave positive remarks on.

“It's more like there's a recruiting director, and he has a big slideshow,” Nichols told Wolverine Digest. “It's like a big Zoom call with all the coaches in, then throughout the presentation there are different sections that each coach will speak on. The recruiting director will talk about the campus, the layout, where everything is, what it looks like and then you will have coaches come through to talk about the program. You will have people come in and talk about what they do with internships, what they do if you leave early to go to the NFL, how does that work with the education and your degree. They talk about getting your Master's in four years and stuff like that. They go through a big powerpoint and tell you absolutely everything you need to know about the program.”

In fact, Nichols says that in some ways these virtual visits are a bit more thorough than the in-person recruiting package. Often times, coaching staffs have to balance hosting dozens of prospects all at once, so kids don't always receive a wealth of attention.

“Sometimes for visits, with me being a younger high schooler, I can't do the official visits and the more smaller group visits, and on these Zoom calls you get to talk to every single coach,” Nichols said. “You can do one-on-ones. You can do meetings with every single staff member on the team, whereas on regular visits you might only see your position coach, the head coach and maybe a few others. It's been good getting to meet everyone and see everyone.”

However, Michigan typically excels at the on-campus portion of recruiting visits, so the staff would ideally like to host Nichols some time before his junior season is over to have a legitimate shot at earning his pledge. But the Wolverines do have an advantage in Nichols' relationship with Chris Hinton, so the two have discussed the U-M program and what life in Ann Arbor is like.

“I always hear him talk about it and how he really enjoyed it there, so it was really cool to be able to get that offer,” Nichols said.

But being located down south in Georgia, the 2022 prospect admits that he does not have a wide knowledge-base about the Wolverines' program, but he is aware that the school has built a track record of producing dominant defensive lineman over the years. Nichols also mentioned that Michigan wins on a regular basis, which is an important factor in his decision.

Moving forward, the big time blocker is looking to visit a few schools in person once the recruiting dead period is lifted. Though the virtual visits have been key lately, Nichols agrees that seeing a school first hand is important.

“Probably the biggest one right now is I want to go out to is Ohio State.,” Nichols said. “'I've had the most communication with them over quarantine and during this kind of weird period, so I want to get up there and meet the coaches and get to actually see what I'm seeing on my screen. That's the biggest one, but then I also want to get back out to Tennessee, Clemson and Georgia.”

Once visits are back on the table, Nichols is likely to be a busy prospect, and he is preparing for his junior season in the meantime. Last year, Nichols played a lot of right tackle since Myles Hinton was still on the squad, but this year he is transitioning to the left side of the line.

How can Michigan convince Nichols that he should play college football in Ann Arbor? Will Chris Hinton be a factor in this recruitment? Let us know!