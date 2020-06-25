Michigan Commit Film Study: Cristian Dixon

Michigan picked up its second wide receiver in the 2021 class on Thursday when Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star Cristian Dixon committed to the Wolverines, choosing U-M over other schools such as LSU, Oregon and USC.

Though Dixon had offers from across the country, the new Michigan commit felt comfortable with his future role in Michigan's offense, one that will see him lining up on the outside as either an X or Z receiver. That prospective position gels well with what Dixon has been asked to do at Mater Dei where he put together a strong 2019 season.

Though it was his first year in the Mater Dei offense, Dixon showed that he is a speedy route runner who has access to the entire route tree. Dixon is expedient in and out of his breaks, and he has the ability to stem routes and cause defensive backs to guess incorrectly on certain plays as well.

From a pure receiving standpoint, Dixon is a competitive prospect that can use multiple releases for his short and intermediate routes, but he also has deceptive long-range speed and can open up downfield as well. One aspect that Dixon really excelled at a year ago was his ability to run after the catch, which shows his innate playmaking ability and vision in real time. As a result, Dixon could see a bit of time on Michigan's special teams unit at the next level too.

Last season, Dixon was asked to make a variety of catches, such as over-the-shoulder grabs or passes that were thrown in traffic over the middle. In those situations, Dixon showed above average hands, so he was a reliable target in the Monarchs' offense. One particular play that Mater Dei ran quite well a year ago was a spray concept where Dixon would break into the open field and run free depending on which direction the safeties would go. This allowed Dixon to showcase his size as a dangerous downfield target.

On Hudl, Dixon is listed at 6-3 and 195 pounds, and the newest Michigan pledge uses his size well. Dixon was the recipient of numerous jump balls once his team was in the red zone a year ago, and this is one area where his technical route running really shines. Since red zone and goal line situations do not offer much space, Dixon had to create separation early, whether it was as part of his release or with a sudden movement mid-play. So, Dixon proved himself as a trusted option to use on fades and slants, and the same will be asked of him at the college level.

With Dixon in the fold, Michigan now has two wide receiver commitments with Markus Allen also on board. Both of these prospects are tall are not likely to spend much time in the slot as Michigan has a wealth of players who can play inside already on the roster.

What part of Dixon's game is most appealing to you? Do you see him making an early impact on Michigan's squad? Can the Wolverines turn him into an All-Big Ten caliber receiver? Let us know!