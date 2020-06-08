Filling Gaps: Michigan's 3 Greatest Needs In The 2021 Class

WolverineDigest
On the recruiting trail, the past two months have gone swimmingly for the Michigan coaching staff as the program has landed 13 players since April 1, which is a rate of over one commitment per week.

As a result, U-M can lay claim to a top five class in the country according to Rivals, one with 17 total commits, but a prudent question at this point is who should the staff focus on recruiting the most? With limited space remaining, Wolverine Digest forecasts that Michigan will take 10 or less commitments in the '21 cycle, so open positions are at a premium. However, this also allows for the Wolverines to be a bit more selective in their recruiting process, and that could lead to more highly ranked prospects entering the fold.

But which players should be the main focus for Michigan moving forward?

1. West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star Donovan Edwards

Analysis: Though listed as a four-star, Edwards is the a consensus top three running back in the country, and he offers a very complete playing style and projects as an every-down back at the next level. At 5-11 and 205 pounds, Edwards is a dynamic back with the quickness to turn the corner and the outright foot-speed to beat defenders to the end zone. He is also a dangerous threat from a receiving standpoint as West Bloomfield often splits him out wide to utilize his talent in another way. At Michigan, the Wolverines are expected to use his physical gifts in a similar fashion. Click here for an in-depth look at what Edwards could bring to the Michigan offense. 

Recruiting Notes: Right now, Michigan is without a running back commitment in the 2021 class, so the state of Edwards' recruitment is of the utmost importance. As an in-state player, Edwards has taken trips to Ann Arbor a multitude of times, and he's become familiar with both the coaching staff and the environment that the school afford. Also, Edwards' head coach is Ron Bellamy, a former Michigan player himself, so he has a strong understanding of the benefits associated with a Michigan degree.

However, Edwards is being courted by a series of other top programs, such as Georgia, Florida State and Oklahoma, so Michigan will be embroiled in this one for the long haul. Edwards is big on taking his official visits, so his recruitment is not expected to end any time soon. On the positive side, Michigan's greatest threat in this race was perceived to be Ohio State, who has already loaded up with two running back pledges, so there is reason to believe U-M is in the driver's seat right now.

2. Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler

Analysis: From an on-field perspective, Rocco Spindler exhibits a wealth of traits that translate well to the collegiate level. Spindler, who has a strong wrestling background, has violent hands that he can use to shape the pocket or carve out running lanes when necessary. At 6-5 and 315 pounds, Spindler has a college-ready frame already, but he moves quite a bit better than most other lineman his size. With that added facet to his playing style, Spindler can pull and move in space as well as anybody, which helps add versatility to his game. Wolverine Digest took a look at his playing style here. 

Recruiting Notes: Due to the positives listed above, it should come as no surprise that Michigan is duking it out with national powers in Spindler's recruitment. Recently, Spindler released a top five with Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU and Ohio State. Over the past several months, Spindler has formed a close relationship with commits at each Penn State and Notre Dame, and those players are doing their best to convince the top five guard to pick their school. Michigan, too, has the benefit of quality relationships between its commits and Spindler, so his recruiting forecast is murky to say the least. Right now, 247Sports.com's crystal ball for Spindler is split 50-50 between Michigan and Notre Dame.

3. Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep four-star defensive tackle George Rooks

Analysis: Listed at 6-5 and 255 pounds, Rooks moves well for a big man and uses that agility to redirect on stunts and other pass rush moves throughout his highlight tape. Rooks has powerful hands and can shed blocks in order to make a tackle, but he also has the size required to eat up combo blocks during the run game as well. Rooks has the overall athleticism to play a bit of strong-side defensive end at the high school level, but Michigan likes him along the interior.

Recruiting Notes: Just as Michigan is lacking a commitment at running back, the same can be said for the defensive tackle position. This area has developed as a strong need to help balance out nine other defensive pledges. So far, Rooks has stayed in contact with U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive line coach Shaun Nua, and the two have informed Rooks that he is a priority for the staff in this cycle. The fact that Michigan does not have another defensive tackle pledge is another appealing factor since it could lead to earlier playing time for Rooks if he were to pick the Wolverines.

Which prospects top your board for the most needed at Michigan? Any positions that should be an area of focus in your mind? Let us know! 

