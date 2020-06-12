Five-star 2022 Offensive Lineman Julian Armella Praises Ed Warinner

Last season, 2022 five-star offensive lineman Julian Armella had a crash course in positional versatility. Two weeks before Armella opened the 2019 season on national television as part of St. Thomas Aquinas' team, the 6-6, 285-pound lineman was asked to play left guard, a new spot for the highly coveted prospect that has made his name as an offensive tackle.

“On the field, I'm one of the nastiest people,” Armella told Wolverine Digest. “I'm trying to move somebody against their will every single play. If I don't get the job done, I get mad at myself and I realize that I need to pick things up so that I can dominate every single play. I don't want to have college coaches look at my highlight tape. I want them to be able to look at any game they pick, so that's what I strive for.”

As a physically dominant player that also pays close attention to his technique, Armella made a smooth move over to left guard, but during the course of the season he also spent time at left tackle, right guard and right tackle as well.

Now, the do-it-all five-star has transferred to Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep, and Armella recently listed his top 10 schools. Michigan was included in that list.

“Realistically, it's just that I have 36 Division 1 offers, and I can only go to one school at the end of the day,” Armella explained. “I don't want to have all these guys recruiting me when I Can only go to one school and I can only promise one school my athletic abilities and my talents, so I thought it would be good to narrow my path down on where I want to go to college.”

Armella, who says he works our two to three times per day, has worked to evaluate each school to offer him, and the Wolverines stand out as a program that can help him achieve both his academic and athletic goals.

“The main thing is they've done a great job recruiting, and also they're one of those programs that I always watched growing up as a kid, one of those powerhouses,” Armella said. “They do a good job sending lineman and other positions to the NFL. Every year, there is always a guy that goes into the draft from Michigan. I like the communications that I have with the coaches and the establishment they have as a program.”

In terms of his relationship with the U-M staff, Armella mentioned that he and offensive line coach Ed Warinner have built a quality connection thus far.

“We keep in contact whenever we can,” Armella said. “Right now, it's crazy times, but we always stay in a decent amount of contact. That's one of those reasons why I picked Michigan, and it's a great schools.”

Along with Michigan, Armella included Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Florida State, Georgia and Tennessee in his top group. So far, Armella has not had an opportunity to visit many of the schools in his top group because St. Thomas Aquinas advanced so far into the postseason last year, logging a 15-0 record.

However, Armella has had a chance to visit more local schools, such as Florida and Miami, but he confirms that Michigan is one program he intends to visit before announcing his college decision.

“I want to visit Alabama, LSU, Clemson, FSU, the top priority visiting school that I want to go to, and a couple other schools,” Armella said. “LSU and Michigan are some of them.”

When it comes down to sorting out the differences between each of these 10 schools, Armella knows how he will go about that process.

“The most important factors for me are realistically what school is going to recruit me the hardest and what school is showing the most love and what school is just on top of their game, they don't mess around,” Armella said. “That's one of the things I look for.”

Michigan has put itself in a good enough position to make the first cut, but securing a visit from the high ceiling offensive line prospect would go a long ways in showing Armella what Ann Arbor can offer.

Julian Armella already has a collegiate work ethic. What recruiting pitches should Michigan use to show Armella that he will turn into an NFL-caliber lineman at U-M? Let us know!