Four-Star Tayvion Beasley Floored By Michigan Offer

Last season, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star cornerback Tayvion Beasley was part of a Braves team that went 13-1 and won a high school national championship, finishing the year as the No. 1 team in the country. In the finals, St. John Bosco eclipsed De La Salle in a 49-28 win, and Beasley landed an offer from Michigan shortly thereafter.

“I was super happy,” Beasley told Wolverine Digest. “As soon as they told me, I immediately called my mom and told her. To see the head coach, it's crazy because I've seen him on TV and then he gave me an offer.”

Beasley, who stands at 5-10 ad 165 pounds, added that receiving a scholarship offer from the Wolverines was a surreal moment. But living on the west coast, Beasley admits that he needs to learn more about the U-M program, though he does tune in to watch Michigan play nationally televised games.

“In games, they are not boring,” Beasley commented. “The stadium is always up and loud, and the players are always hyped. I like that. I like a lot of energy around me, and they always have that when I watch them on TV. That's one of the things I like the most about them.”

At the moment, Beasley has picked up offers from Michigan, Oregon, USC, Arizona State and BYU, but more schools are sure to join that list as the recruiting process continues. Beasley mentioned that he is interested in taking a trip to Ann Arbor to visit Michigan once they recruiting dead period is over along with another offered school.

“I want to go visit Oregon because I've seen it on TV and YouTube and I've heard people talk about it, so that's one place I really want to see what all the hype is about and to see everything they've got,” Beasley said.

After making the leap up to the varsity level as a sophomore for the 2019 season, Beasley underwent a year full of growth for the rising defensive back, one that eventually culminated in winning a national title.

“First coming up to varsity, it was like a whole different level from my freshman team,” Beasley said. “We had to learn more plays, learn more techniques and stuff, so I knew I had to take it way more seriously than freshman [season]. Then as I got around the team more, I grew more of a relationship with my team, that was I wouldn't be scared to ask questions if I needed help with anything as I was coming up to varsity. We built a brotherhood.”

This tight-knit bond help Beasley pick up on tips throughout the year as he constructed a deeper fundamental understanding on how to play the cornerback position. Beasley said that he likes to creep up towards the line of scrimmage so that he can meet receivers with a powerful jam right after the ball is snapped but that he is also comfortable dropping back into off coverage as well.

One goal for Beasley over the offseason is to work on his technique, which includes his back pedal, kick step and flipping his hips. These areas will allow for Beasley to stick even closer to downfield receivers this coming season as St. John Bosco strives to bring home more hardware for the school's trophy case.

