WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Four-Star Tayvion Beasley Floored By Michigan Offer

Eric Rutter

Last season, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star cornerback Tayvion Beasley was part of a Braves team that went 13-1 and won a high school national championship, finishing the year as the No. 1 team in the country. In the finals, St. John Bosco eclipsed De La Salle in a 49-28 win, and Beasley landed an offer from Michigan shortly thereafter.

“I was super happy,” Beasley told Wolverine Digest. “As soon as they told me, I immediately called my mom and told her. To see the head coach, it's crazy because I've seen him on TV and then he gave me an offer.”

Beasley, who stands at 5-10 ad 165 pounds, added that receiving a scholarship offer from the Wolverines was a surreal moment. But living on the west coast, Beasley admits that he needs to learn more about the U-M program, though he does tune in to watch Michigan play nationally televised games.

“In games, they are not boring,” Beasley commented. “The stadium is always up and loud, and the players are always hyped. I like that. I like a lot of energy around me, and they always have that when I watch them on TV. That's one of the things I like the most about them.”

At the moment, Beasley has picked up offers from Michigan, Oregon, USC, Arizona State and BYU, but more schools are sure to join that list as the recruiting process continues. Beasley mentioned that he is interested in taking a trip to Ann Arbor to visit Michigan once they recruiting dead period is over along with another offered school.

“I want to go visit Oregon because I've seen it on TV and YouTube and I've heard people talk about it, so that's one place I really want to see what all the hype is about and to see everything they've got,” Beasley said.

After making the leap up to the varsity level as a sophomore for the 2019 season, Beasley underwent a year full of growth for the rising defensive back, one that eventually culminated in winning a national title.

“First coming up to varsity, it was like a whole different level from my freshman team,” Beasley said. “We had to learn more plays, learn more techniques and stuff, so I knew I had to take it way more seriously than freshman [season]. Then as I got around the team more, I grew more of a relationship with my team, that was I wouldn't be scared to ask questions if I needed help with anything as I was coming up to varsity. We built a brotherhood.”

This tight-knit bond help Beasley pick up on tips throughout the year as he constructed a deeper fundamental understanding on how to play the cornerback position. Beasley said that he likes to creep up towards the line of scrimmage so that he can meet receivers with a powerful jam right after the ball is snapped but that he is also comfortable dropping back into off coverage as well.

One goal for Beasley over the offseason is to work on his technique, which includes his back pedal, kick step and flipping his hips. These areas will allow for Beasley to stick even closer to downfield receivers this coming season as St. John Bosco strives to bring home more hardware for the school's trophy case.

Tayvion Beasley is rated as a four-star cornerback and already has five Division 1 offers. What aspect of his game stands out the most? Let us know! 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN: Michigan's Most Exciting Player Heading Into 2020

There are several candidates but ESPN picked Nico Collins as Michigan's most exciting player for the 2020 season.

Brandon Brown

by

LoserProgram

Michigan Not Among The Three Best Teams In The Big Ten

Michigan doesn't appear any closer to winning the Big Ten now than when Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor.

Brandon Brown

Should Juwan Howard Pursue Another Transfer For 2020-21?

With Nojel Eastern no longer committed to Michigan, what should Juwan Howard do with an open scholarship for 2020-21?

MichaelSpath

by

CJK5H

Michigan Target Film Study: Will Latu

Four-star athlete Will Latu is announcing his college decision this weekend, and he recently included Michigan in his final four. Do the Wolverines have a shot to add another 2021 pledge?

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/17/20

The timing of Michigan facing the most disconnected offseason in college football history, right after Ambry Thomas called out the lack of accountability within the program, is noteworthy.

Steve Deace

by

ih8ttun

Know Your Foe: Wisconsin Badgers

Get yourself familiar with three new Badgers that will visit Ann Arbor this fall.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/18/20

Could how Michigan decides to open the season play a role in ultimately deciding who wins the quarterback competition?

Steve Deace

From EA Sports To The Big Leagues: Jordan Nwogu's Pro Journey

Jordan Nwogu put together three standout seasons as an outfielder and designated hitter for Michigan and was drafted by the Chicago Cubs as a reward for his efforts.

Eric Rutter

Michigan's 2020 National Title Odds

Michigan finds itself in the middle of the pack among the top 25 in the country.

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

2022 Four-Star Trevon Howard Intrigued By Michigan Offer

Once the recruiting dead period ends, offered 2022 safety Trevon Howard would like to take a visit to Michigan.

Eric Rutter