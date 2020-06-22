Slight Shift In Michigan's 2021 Wide Receiver Recruiting Board

Over the weekend, Michigan picked up a big commitment from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro four-stat defensive end Quintin Somerville to bring U-M's 2021 class to 18 pledges. But elsewhere on the recruiting trail, Michigan saw a couple developments with multiple wide receiver targets that could impact the Wolverines' '21 class.

First, East Lansing (Mich.) High three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony trimmed his offer list to four schools that he would be focusing on moving forward. Unsurprisingly, Michigan and Michigan State made the list as the two in-state schools have been recruiting Anthony in earnest, then Notre Dame and Penn State rounded out his final four.

Michigan offered Anthony well over a year ago, and the Wolverines have kept the lines of communication open between the two parties. Anthony has visited U-M's campus multiple times, and the Michigan coaching staff has served as highly interested guests for East Lansing High basketball games as well. However, Penn State has made a strong effort to reel in Anthony, and he is hearing from a throng of Nittany Lion commits as well on a regular basis, so it would not be a shock to see that in-state wide out leave the state's borders for college.

Next, Fresno (Calf.) Central East four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy has seen his recruitment absolutely sky rocket ever since landing his Michigan offer this offseason. From that moment, Worthy expressed a strong desire to check out Michigan's campus and was not shy about his excitement to pick up a scholarship offer from the Wolverines.

“Michigan was a school I liked since I was a kid,” Worthy told Wolverine Digest. “It was a dream school. It was one of my favorite schools growing up.”

At the time, Worthy had planned to take an official visit to Michigan in June, but that plan did not come to fruition. Still, Worthy had been hoping to make his college commitment on June 27, but the dynamic four-star speedster announced that he would be pushing back his announcement and did not provide further details on his new timeline.

At the beginning of June, Worthy released his top six group of Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Oregon and LSU. A lot of smoke has existed surrounding Worthy and Oregon in recent weeks, but his delayed announcement can only mean positive news for U-M. If Worthy can hold off on making his commitment until after the recruiting dead period is over, the Wolverines may have an opportunity to host the playmaking receiver on campus, which would go a long way in giving Michigan a legitimate shot in this recruitment.

And while it seems that actually stepping foot on a school's campus and checking out the environment is a big selling point for Worthy, Michigan might land another talented 2021 wide receiver in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star Cristian Dixon without hosting him for a visit.

Dixon, who plans to be an early enrolee at whichever school he selects, has heard from the Michigan coaching staff consistently over the past couple months, and he is also good friends with Darion Green-Warren, a current Wolverine. These bonds have helped Dixon grow his comfort level with Michigan even without physically taking a tour of the school.

“I definitely talk to those guys all the time, definitely one of my better relationships with coaches,” Dixon said. “It just feels right. I have a good feel. I haven’t visited yet, but I have seen the facilities. I know Coach [Jim] Harbaugh knows what it takes to win.”

Over the past week, Dixon has toyed around with the idea of committing, and it looks like he has already shot his commitment video in preparation for an announcement. At the moment, Dixon does not have a schedule publicly set for when he will deliver his collegiate pledge, but it appears that the time is drawing closer.

Apart from that trio of receivers, Michigan is still thoroughly in the mix for Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy four-star Jayden Thomas. That race looks like it may boil down to a Michigan-Notre Dame competition down the line according to a source close to Thomas' recruitment. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has continued put in work with the blue chip prospect, and Thomas is intrigued by what his future in Ann Arbor could hold.

While these prospects are firmly entrenched as 2021 targets for Michigan, look for the Wolverines to expand their focus in the coming months. Right now, recruiting visits are only banned until the end of July, so U-M could begin setting up visits for early August if all goes well. If that is the case, look for Michigan to extend a few more wide receiver offers and push to host a few prospects on campus as soon as possible.

What are your thoughts on this group of 2021 wide receiver targets? Which prospects stand out as must-land in this cycle? Would your top target be an inside wide receiver or an outside player? Let us know!