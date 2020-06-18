WolverineDigest
Michigan Target Film Study: Will Latu

Eric Rutter

Just over a month ago, 2021 Spanaway (Wash.) Bethel athlete Will Latu picked up an offer from the Michigan coaching staff, and the Wolverines quickly vaulted into the four-star prospect's top group. At the time, Latu had just released his top 10 schools, but the addition of a Michigan offer caused Latu to expand that group to 11.

With U-M firmly in the mix, Latu told Wolverine Digest about how he was excited to land an offer from what he considers a big time program on the other side of the country. Since that time, Latu has since trimmed list his to four schools, and Michigan now has the likes of USC, Washington and Utah to contend with as Latu announces his college commitment this Sunday.

From a film standpoint, Latu is a true two-way player that is deserving of the classification athlete. According to 247Sports.com, Latu is the No. 13 athlete in the nation, and he is the No. 12 safety on Rivals, but both companies have him listed as a four-star recruit.

“If you put me at the defensive line, I have the speed to pass linemen,” Latu told Wolverine Digest. “On offense, just let me run the ball, and I’ll get past people with my speed and my strength.”

On offense, Latu plays running back and used his combination of vision, agility and power to rack up over 20 touchdowns for Bethel last season. While Latu may not be the quickest and most explosive prospect, he excels in second-effort situations and uses his tackle-breaking and persistence to move the chains.

From a receiving perspective, Latu had solid hands and is a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield as well. But when not running routes and splitting coverage, the Michigan target is a willing and adept blocker who can quickly deduce defensive formations, a skill that helps his pass protection quite a bit.

However, Latu's talent extend to the defensive side of the ball, and many schools like the versatile prospect at safety, which makes sense given his natural combination of tackling ability and agility when in coverage. For example, Latu can creep up near the box and blitz off the edge, which pits his quickness and bend against an offensive lineman or tight end, which is typically a quality matchup for the four-star. But in passing situations, Latu is quick enough to hang with outside receivers or tight ends downfield, and his ball skills shine in this situation as well.

Overall, Latu is a unique player in the sense that he can justifiably be used on both sides of the ball and can contribute quality snaps at either running back or safety. In particular, Latu's running style is reminiscent of Zach Charbonnet's high school highlight tape. Latu keeps his feet moving and does not go down on first contact, and those were two strong points to Charbonnet's 2019 campaign.

In terms of his upcoming announcement, many have suggested that Washington is the outright favorite to land Latu, and that appears to be a quality prediction given his praise for the Huskies program. While that may be true, though, Latu has followed U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh since his time coaching the San Francisco 49ers, and that history has Latu convinced that he could develop into a professional prospect in Ann Arbor as well.

Even if Michigan does not pick up a commitment from Latu this weekend, the Wolverines still have a shot to flip him down the road as the four-star has expressed a strong desire to visit Michigan's campus, and the school could have a chance to host him on an official visit this fall.

Where do you think Latu ends up? And if he chooses Michigan, where would you start him out at-- running back or safety? Let us know! 

