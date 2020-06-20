Four-Star WR Andrel Anthony Down To A Final Four

Michigan has made the final four for one of its top wide receiver targets in East Lansing (Mich.) High four-star Andrel Anthony.

Michigan is joined by Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State in Anthony's top four.

The 6-2, 175-pounder hauled in 54 passes for 954 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. As a sophomore, he reeled in 33 passes for 543 yards and seven scores.

Anthony isn't often billed as the most explosive receiver but he runs great routes, has very consistent hand and always seems to be open. He's been very productive thus far during his prep career and with a very strong Midwestern top four, he's definitely coveted.