Four-Star WR Andrel Anthony Down To A Final Four

Eric Rutter

Michigan has made the final four for one of its top wide receiver targets in East Lansing (Mich.) High four-star Andrel Anthony.

Michigan is joined by Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State in Anthony's top four. 

The 6-2, 175-pounder hauled in 54 passes for 954 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. As a sophomore, he reeled in 33 passes for 543 yards and seven scores.

Anthony isn't often billed as the most explosive receiver but he runs great routes, has very consistent hand and always seems to be open. He's been very productive thus far during his prep career and with a very strong Midwestern top four, he's definitely coveted. 

Four-Star Defensive End Quintin Somerville Picks Michigan

Michigan's 2021 class jumped to No. 6 in the country with the addition of Quintin Somerville on Saturday. Find out what the talented pass rusher brings to U-M's class.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Commit Film Study: Quintin Somerville

Michigan picked up a pledge from four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville on Saturday, but he could potentially shift inside and contribute at defensive tackle down the road.

Eric Rutter

Quintin Somerville Announcement Primer

With a decision looming for 2021 four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville, Wolverine Digest’s Eric Rutter and Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia, Jr. previewed the prized prospect’s decision.

Eric Rutter

Opinion Roundtable: Discussing The Likelihood Of Football Happening

The COVID-19 pandemic has everyone wondering how football is going to look this fall.

Brandon Brown

Video: Michigan Among Big Ten's Best Special Teams Since 2015

With strong kickers and punters, and outstanding returnmen, Michigan has excelled at special teams under Jim Harbaugh.

Jake Sage

Michigan Not Among The Three Best Teams In The Big Ten

Michigan doesn't appear any closer to winning the Big Ten now than when Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/19/20

I heard this football scheduling trade proposed for the opening weekend on a podcast I listen to, and I think it's a good idea for all sides.

Steve Deace

ESPN: Michigan's Most Exciting Player Heading Into 2020

There are several candidates but ESPN picked Nico Collins as Michigan's most exciting player for the 2020 season.

Brandon Brown

Four-Star Tayvion Beasley Floored By Michigan Offer

After winning a national championship in 2019, the good news kept flowing for 2022 cornerback Tayvion Beasley as he landed an offer from Michigan shortly after the conclusion of his standout sophomore season.

Eric Rutter

Should Juwan Howard Pursue Another Transfer For 2020-21?

With Nojel Eastern no longer committed to Michigan, what should Juwan Howard do with an open scholarship for 2020-21?

MichaelSpath

