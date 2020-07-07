Secondary Recruiting A Primary Focus For Michigan In 2021

After huge months of April, May and June that saw Michigan land commitments (15) from the bulk of its 2021 class, the Wolverines now have 19 pledges already this cycle, which ranks at No. 6 in the country according to Rivals.com.

While picking up so many commits early on is especially important since visits are not allowed now, it gives the staff both the challenge of and the luxury to be selective when adding prospects to the class moving forward. One position group that is likely to grow is the defensive back spot as U-M has just one cornerback and one safety in the fold so far, and the tandem of cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich and safeties coach Bob Shoop have been active from a recruiting standpoint.

Regarding Shoop, the Michigan assistant drew notable praise from Brentwood (Tenn.) High three-star cornerback John Howse IV after taking a visit to campus shortly before the dead period was instituted.

“We watched a lot of film,” Howse told Wolverine Digest. “I sat down with the safeties coach and the defensive coordinator, and we watched a good amount of film. They went over the schemes that they do, and they play a lot of press man, a lot of man coverage. If you want to go there, you’re going to have to cover in space and you can’t be afraid to go on that island by yourself.”

Howse, who has family from the St. Ignace area, initially received his U-M offer from tight ends coach Sherrone Moore, but Shoop and defensive coordinator Don Brown spent the most time with Howse on his visit to campus.

Not long ago, Howse released a top 10, and Michigan was part of the double-digit swath of college programs, so the trio of Shoop, Brown and Moore have been effective recruiters for the Tennessee prospect thus far.

As for other 2021 defensive back products, such as Camden (NJ) High four-star cornerback Darian Chestnut, it has been Coach Zordich who has taken the lead in his recruitment and forged a bond with the rising senior.

“We have a great relationship,” Chestnut said. “We talk about how he would use me in the system, and we watch some film a little bit.”

Zordich has told Chestnut that he could potentially play either cornerback or safety at the college level, and it all depends on how the 5-11, 190-pound recruit continues to develop. But having the ability to play either skill lends itself well to the nickelback spot too, so Chestnut could have several potential avenues to the field in Ann Arbor.

Several weeks back, Michigan extended an offer to Reisterstown (Md.) Franklin three-star Daymon David, and the Wolverines quickly shot up his board. In fact, David quickly named Michigan to his top six along with Oklahoma, Louisville, Indiana, Miami and Boston College. As a safety prospect, David's recruitment is likely led by Coach Shoop, who has been a frequent participant in breaking down tape with players on the recruiting trail via Zoom.

Another prospect to keep in mind is Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola four-star athlete Ceyair Wright. Though many believe Wright is a strong candidate to stay out west for college, Coach Zordich has let Wright know that he is a talented prospect who could have a bright future playing for Michigan, much like another former Loyola grad did in David Long.

Look for the Wolverines to take at least one more player at each cornerback and safety before wrapping up the 2021 class, but versatile recruits like Chestnut that could play either spot in college would be extra valuable to land for that very reason-- flexibility.

Some offered targets, such as Ricardo Hallman and Dyseon McCutcheon, have committed to other programs, and other players like Donovan McMillon have released top groups without Michigan in the mix, so the Wolverines may have to travel down their recruiting boards a bit further in the future. That could manifest itself in the way of additional offers rolling out as high school players begin to work with their respective schools more in the coming weeks.

How many defensive backs do you want Michigan to ultimately wind up with in the 2021 cycle and how should the positional distribution shake out? Which prospects are highest on your personal wish list? Let us know!