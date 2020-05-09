2021 Linebacker Tyler McLaurin Commits To Michigan

After recently narrowing his focus down to five schools, Bolingbrook (Ill.) High three-star linebacker Tyler McLaurin committed to Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

“I would like to thank all the coaches that have believed in me enough to offer me a scholarship at their universities,” McLaurin posted. “With that being said, I am glad to say that I’m 100% committed to the University of Michigan.”

A week ago, McLaurin included Iowa State, Michigan State, Texas Tech and Nebraska in his top group with Michigan, but the Wolverines have been surging with the talented recruit ever since extending an offer back in January.

From that time, Michigan hosted McLaurin for a visit in early March, and this helped him have a sense for what a future in Ann Arbor could look like. U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown helped preview what McLaurin’s role in the Michigan defense would be and eventually helped the Wolverines secure his commitment.

At 6-3 and 210 pounds, McLaurin is a versatile player in the linebacking corps and could play any of the three positions at the next level. On film, McLaurin helps out both in the box but also possesses the athleticism required to cover players in space. The three-star prospect is aggressive around the line of scrimmage and recognizes plays quickly, which helps in both run support or pass coverage.

McLaurin’s announcement bumps Michigan up to the No. 11 position nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten. McLaurin joins Dedham (Mass.) Nobles and Greenough three-star Casey Phinney as linebacker pledges for Michigan’s 2021 class. Phinney appears to be more of an inside linebacker at the next level, so it would not be a surprise to see McLaurin start off on the outside at either Will or Sam, but the new Michigan pledge could move inside if need be.

Now, Michigan has the second-most commitments in the Big Ten since April 1 with eight prospects choosing the Wolverines, which is only behind Minnesota’s 10 commits in that same timeframe.

Less than a week ago, Wolverine Digest released its defensive fantasy draft and listed McLaurin as one of Michigan’s top prospects in the 2021 class.

In the 2021 cycle, Michigan continues to identify its targets and close on said prospects with a high success rate. With McLaurin in the fold, look for Michigan to only take one or perhaps two more linebackers in this class. Both inside and outside linebacker commits are already represented in the class, so U-M may go best player available for the remaining slots, and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Jaydon Hood is a likely candidate to join McLaurin as a Michigan linebacker commit further down the line.

Michigan five-star quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy took to Twitter to welcome the newest member of U-M’s 2021 class.

From an overall perspective, who may be next to join Michigan’s 2021 class? The Wolverines have long stood in good shape with Clayton (Ohio) Northmont safety Rod Moore, and he is believed to be reaching a decision in the near future.

Moore’s high school teammate, wide receiver Markus Allen, is already committed to U-M, and the two have talked regularly about playing together in college as well.

Click here for a link to McLaurin's junior highlight tape.

Michigan picked up a big commitment in 2021 three-star linebacker Tyler McLaurin today. What does this mean for the Wolverines’ class and who could be the next to join? Let us know!