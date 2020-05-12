While Michigan benefited from two big 2021 commitments over the weekend, the Wolverines appear to have fallen out of favor with three recruits that were high on U-M’s board.

On offense, for those that were hoping for a running back haul of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star Donovan Edwards and Cincinnati (Ohio) Roger Bacon four-star Corey Kiner— think again.

Kiner to the national champs

Michigan remains in good position for Edwards, but Kiner is off the board after issuing his commitment to LSU on Monday. According to 247Sports.com, Kiner checks in as the No. 10 running back in the country based on its composite ranking scale, and his hard-nosed running style had schools across the country interested in his talents.

Last year, Kiner eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark and found the end zone 40 times during the 2019 season. With his stout frame and quick acceleration, Kiner received overtures from U-M running backs coach Jay Harbaugh throughout his recruitment. It is possible that Michigan continues to push for the LSU commit, but a more likely scenario would see the Wolverines looking elsewhere for running back talent.

Moving to the offensive line, Michigan has assembled a group of O-Line commits that are among the best in the nation with four-star prospects Giovanni El-Hadi, Greg Crippen and Raheem Anderson in the fold. Still, the Wolverines are looking for one more prospect to play tackle and another on the interior as a guard, so U-M is still recruiting the position with gusto.

5-star OT Leigh moving on

One of those players that could develop into a high level tackle in college is Fairfax (Va.) Robinson Secondary five-star Tristan Leigh. Ranked as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the country, Leigh holds offers from elite schools across the country, but he released a top group of 15 schools without Michigan on the list.

Leigh visited Ann Arbor last September for a home football game, so the talented recruit is familiar with what Michigan’s campus is like. During the visit, Leigh has an opportunity to meet with head coach Jim Harbagh, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and offensive line coach Ed Warriner. However, this trip and subsequent recruiting efforts was not enough to keep the Wolverines in contention for Leigh.

Flipping over to the defensive side of the ball, Michigan is still searching for a defensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting class. This is a particular area of need for the Wolverines, so it is important for Michigan to land one or two players that can contribute early on in their collegiate careers.

Ingram-Dawkins announces top six

That said, the U-M staff is high on Gaffney (S.C.) High four-star Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. Ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of South Carolina, Ingram-Dawkins plays quality competition and has the physical ability to stand out on the field. At 6-5 and nearing 300 pounds, Ingram-Dawkins takes up a lot of space on the interior defensive line and looks like an impact prospect at the next level.

On Monday, Ingram-Dawkins released a top six of Tennessee, Florida State, South Carolina, Penn State, North Carolina and Georgia, essentially eliminating Michigan from his recruitment for the time being.

Currently, his crystal ball predictions on 247Sports.com are divided between Georgia and South Carolina. In any event, Michigan will keep looking for a defensive tackle or two to add to what is currently the No. 8 class in the country for the 2021 cycle.

With these three players seemingly no longer considering the Wolverines, where should Michigan look to fill these needs? Which players should U-M go after to close out the 2021 class? Let us know!