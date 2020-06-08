Michigan Makes The Cut For Two 2021 Offensive Linemen

Most recently, the Wolverines picked up a pledge from Bethesda (Md.) Choate Rosemary Hall three-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds, but the U-M staff is looking to add a fifth and possibly a sixth OL to the 2021 class.

Michigan inched a bit closer to doing so on Monday when U-M was named to top group for a pair offensive tackles-- Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star Garrett Dellinger and San Luis Obispo (Calif.) High three-star Thomas Cole.

Dellinger names Michigan to final four

Throughout his recruitment, Dellinger, has received a lot of attention from Michigan and for good reason. At 6-6 and 265 pounds, in-state prospect Garrett Dellinger is built like a prototypical bookend offensive tackle, and he would be a quality fit at Michigan on either side of the line with offensive line coach Ed Warriner leading his development.

Michigan has hosted the four-star prospect in the past, but Dellinger has also spent time at Ohio State and Penn State, two other schools in Dellinger's final group along with LSU. Additionally, Dellinger is originally from the state of Louisiana, so a lot of familiarity exists there as well.

Dellinger is currently predicted to pick LSU when he announces his commitment on June 24 by a host of reporters, but that remains to be seen. One area of note is that Dellinger's teammate, four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler, also named Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State to his final five (along with Notre Dame), but the two are not believed to be a package deal at this point in time.

On tape, Dellinger looks like a Power Five starter down the line. The Michigan target has a wide base and stance with a large frame and he adds imposing strength to that package. Dellinger washes out a lot of players as he blocks through the whistle, which is another testament to a playing style that can be described as nasty-- in a good way.

Elsewhere in the country, Thomas Cole moved forward with his recruitment and named Michigan to his top five along with Arizona, Cal, Oregon State and UCLA. Cole picked up an offer from the Wolverines back in May and has built a bond with offensive line coach Ed Warriner since that time.

Thomas Cole has U-M in select group

Cole told Wolverine Digest that he is a “big culture guy,” so he is anxious to take a visit to Ann Arbor once he is allowed to. Cole is also partial to a school with a strong academic package, and Michigan fits that bill quite well.

After landing his offer, Cole actually compared the possibility of playing football at Michigan to that of two other schools in his top five.

“What stands out is beside the programs, you look at UCLA or Cal, and they’re big schools,” Cole said. “They pull a lot of people to games. Cal will pull 40,000, and you just look at Michigan and it’s hard to compare them side by side.”

At 6-7 and 260 pounds, Cole is another long offensive line prospect that has good footwork and athleticism to boot. Cole reacts quickly and has a sudden twitch to his game. Another beneficial aspect is that he has a strong second effort and can burst forward after engaging with a pass rusher, and his long arms help in this area as well.

Right now, Michigan holds commitments on the O-Line from tackles Giovanni El-Hadi and Tristan Bounds, guard Greg Crippen and center Raheem Anderson. The Wolverines are expected to take at least one more offensive line prospect, but that number could grow to two depending on how the rest of the 2021 class comes together.

How would you like for Michigan to finish its OL haul in 2021? Which prospects are at the top of your board? Let us know!