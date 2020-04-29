WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Markus Allen’s Commitment Could Cause Domino Effect For Michigan In 2021

Eric Rutter

In what is becoming a weekly routine for Michigan, the Wolverines added another 2021 commit on Tuesday when Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star wide receiver Markus Allen chose U-M among a host of offers.

With his commitment, Michigan jumps to the No. 10 class in the country according to 247Sports.com, and the site also lists U-M as the No. 4 class in the Big Ten with 11 pledges. Allen is the first wide receiver to join the group.

Moving forward, another potential pledge down the road at the same position is Fresno (Calif.) Central East’s Xavier Worthy. Michigan extended an offer to the four-star prospect on Feb. 28 after he turned in a standout junior season of 55 receptions for 995 yards and 16 touchdowns.

In light of the coronavirus interrupting recruiting visits, Worthy recently updated his official visit schedule. Last month, Worthy planned on taking official trips to Michigan (in June), Nebraska, Utah, Oregon and Oregon State. Since that time, Worthy has continued to be courted by other schools, so he is no longer sure of which five schools he will officially visit.

When Worthy does figure that out, however, Wolverine Digest firmly expects for Michigan to make the cut. Ever since landing his U-M offer, Worthy has sung the praises of the Michigan program.

“Michigan was a school I liked since I was a kid,” Worthy said last month. “It was a dream school. It was one of my favorite schools growing up.”

In speaking with sources close to Worthy’s recruitment, the four-star speedster’s family said they could see him as a good fit at Michigan. After continual contact between Worthy and the staff during the quarantine, it was suggested that Worthy could drop to the Wolverines within the last couple weeks, but the uncertainty regarding scheduling visits looks to have delayed the dynamic receiver’s timeline.

Apart from Allen, Worthy has checked in as one of the most likely receiving prospects to wind up in Michigan’s class when National Signing Day rolls around. Though new schools such as Auburn, Washington, Washington State, Nebraska and USC have offered after U-M, the Wolverines still are in great shape pending official visits.

Elsewhere on offense, Michigan continues to be in strong shape with offensive linemen Rocco Spindler, Drew Kendall and Tristan Bounds. Michigan has continued to heavily recruit the trio of blockers, and any combination of that group could wind up on U-M’s 2021 class.

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan made a massive impression on Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School three-star cornerback Ricardo Hallman. At the time, Hallman was more than familiar of Michigan’s strong track record in Florida recruiting, citing several players that have donned the winged helmet in recent years.

“Knowing the Florida guys like Devin Bush and Devin Gil and Josh Metellus, I was so happy when he gave [the offer] to me,” Hallman told Wolverine Digest. “Michigan has been a dream school of mine. I was really happy.”

Hallman says he was a Michigan fan growing up and that U-M legend Charles Woodson is his favorite player of all time, so he has long considered the possibility of wearing the same uniform of his football idol.

Recently, Hallman continues to stay in close contact with the Michigan staff during the quarantine and mentions cornerbacks coach Michael Zordich as his primary recruiter. Hallman called Zordich a “great” coach and says that he loves catching up with him, a clear sign that the two have a strong relationship.

Recently, Hallman has picked up offers from Arkansas, Penn State, Iowa State and Boston College, so his profile is rising on the recruiting trail. Still, the talented corner would help round out the back end of Michigan’s defensive recruiting class, joining fellow Floridian Ja’Den McBurrows as a U-M pledge.

The most clear-cut impact of Allen’s commitment resides with his teammate, three-star safety Rod Moore. Roughly one month after Michigan offered Allen, the Wolverines issues an offer to his teammate, Moore. Ever since then, Moore has been a key prospect that U-M has pushed for, and we was excited to take an unofficial visit to Michigan in mid-March before the coronavirus.

“Me and Markus have talked about going there together and playing there together again,” Moore said back in March. 

Unsurprisingly, Michigan was included in Moore’s top 10 schools announcement a few days ago, and at this time the Wolverines look to be the favorite.

What players could soon join Allen and McBurrows as Michigan commitments? Which positions are of most need for the Wolverines in this cycle? Let us know! 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/29/20

Our next dose of NFL Draft Truth Serum has the answer to how come Jim Harbaugh hasn't won any championships at Michigan? In five years all he's produced is one sixth round draft pick at the sport's most important position.

Steve Deace

Michigan Lands 2021 Wide Receiver Markus Allen

Michigan picked up a commitment from three-star wide receiver Markus Allen on Tuesday, a player that has shot up U-M’s board over the past few months.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Will Former Michigan QB Shea Patterson Get Signed?

Two days after the NFL Draft has ended, former Michigan QB Shea Patterson is still without a team. Why? And will he get signed?

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/28/20

Our next dose of NFL Draft Truth Serum -- whatever Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner is getting paid isn't enough.

Steve Deace

by

ih8ttun

Breaking Down Josh Metellus' Skill Set, How He Can Stick With The Vikings

As a late-round pick, Josh Metellus is going to have to fight for a roster spot and he might have what it takes to make it.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Football Snapshot: Joe Milton

If Joe Milton wins the starting quarterback job, he could grow into a star.

Brandon Brown

New England Patriots Draft Two Wolverines, Build For Future

The Patriots took Josh Uche and Michael Onwenu in the second and sixth rounds, respectively.

Brandon Brown

Ben Bredeson Feels Like A Sure-Fire NFL Veteran

Ben Bredeson has the qualities to stay in the league for a long time.

Brandon Brown

Roundup: 2021 Offensive Line Carousel Keeps Turning

One big Michigan offensive line target committed to a Big Ten opponent on Monday, but the Wolverines are still in good shape to with several of their top choices in 2021.

Eric Rutter

Multi-Position Flexibility Key For Khaleke Hudson To Make Washington Redskins

In assembling Ron Rivera’s first draft as Washington head coach, the Redskins selected Khaleke Hudson in the 5th round of the NFL Draft.

Eric Rutter