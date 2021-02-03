BREAKING: Michigan Flips Rayshaun Benny Away From Michigan State

After being committed to Michigan State since November, Rayshaun Benny has flipped his commitment to Michigan and has signed with the Wolverines.

Oak Park (Mich.) High defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny has spurned the Spartans on National Signing Day in favor of the Wolverines.

Benny had been a major target for the Wolverines for a long time but he chose Michigan State just nine days after the Spartans defeated the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Luckily for Michigan fans, defensive line coach Shaun Nua kept grinding and eventually convinced Benny that Ann Arbor, not East Lansing, was the place for him.

Michigan also unleashed a couple of new weapons on Benny and that proved to be part of the difference as well. Both running backs coach Mike Hart and wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy were involved with Benny down the stretch and helped Nua convince the local product that he'd look better in maize and blue versus green and white.

With Benny in the fold, along with Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep strongside defensive end/defensive tackle George Rooks, Michigan is suddenly looking strong along the interior of the D-line after it looked like the class was going to have a gaping hole there. There seems to be a good chance that Michigan will also flip Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial defensive tackle Ikechukwu Iwunnah away from Colorado today as well, giving U-M three large, athletic bodies along the defensive line, which fills a need in a big way in the 2021 cycle.