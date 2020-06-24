WolverineDigest
Michigan Target Film Study: Dallas Turner

Eric Rutter

Throughout the 2021 cycle, Michigan has focused on landing athletic, versatile defensive lineman and have been successful in procuring commitments from three players that fit that description (Dominick Giudice, T.J. Guy and Quintin Somerville), but the Wolverines might not be done along the D-Line.

Just yesterday, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas defensive end Dallas Turner released his final five schools-- Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and Alabama. So, the Wolverines defensive end haul in the '21 cycle could conceivably grow before National Signing day.

Standing at 6-4 and 235 pounds, Turner is a consensus four-star prospect and looks to be one of the more all-around athletic defensive ends in the country. Also a talented basketball player, Turner presents a unique blend of size, strength and agility that can cause fits for offensive line units.

Last season, Turner posted 74 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles playing for American Heritage, but the talented prospect has since transferred to St. Thomas Aquinas, a school that Michigan has recruited hard over the last year. This fall, Turner is set to team up with Michigan commits Ja'Den McBurrows and Jaydon Hood in what is slated to be one of the top defensive groups in the state. 

And what will Turner bring to the field for the Raiders? A variety of pass rushing moves, the drive and desire to keep pushing and chase down plays from behind and also a willingness to learn and improve his game.

From a pass rushing standpoint, Turner is tall and has long limbs, so his hands and reach help create some space on the edge. Turner uses an effective up-and-under move to avoid blockers, and his speed is a big time asset in creating pressure. Turner logged double digit sacks and tackles for loss a year ago, so he clearly is using his physical tools to disrupt opposing offenses multiple times per game.

When defending against the run, Turner isn't the strongest recruit in the country but he uses his reach and anticipation to clog up running lanes. The athletic Michigan target has numerous plays in his highlight tape where he is chasing runs down from the backside, and that type of tenacious pursuit of the football has helped elevate Turner as a top player at his position in the country.

To help underscore his athletic ability, though, American Heritage used Turner a bit on offense last season too. Now, Turner's football future likely lies on the defensive line, but he had the size and ball skills to play wide receiver in red zone situations and pulled down a couple jump balls for his team last fall. While not likely part of what Turner will be asked to do in college, these plays show that he's a natural athlete who is willing to work in different formats to help his team win.

Overall, Turner looks like a physically gifted prospect who may be a bit raw from a technique standpoint but has been athletically talented enough to get by on those credentials alone. Turner is set to announce his college decision one week from today, but many suggest that he may be Alabama-bound.

Does Michigan have a chance to secure a third commitment from St. Thomas Aquinas in 2021? Where will Dallas Turner play his college ball at? Let us know! 

