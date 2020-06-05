Michigan Target Film Study: Drew Kendall

With more than half a year remaining in the 2021 cycle, Michigan has already amassed 17 commitments, and the Wolverines have established a reputation for targeting multiple players from power-rich programs.

Following that same strategy, Michigan landed Marshfield (Mass.) Nobles and Greenough School three-star linebacker Casey Phinney back on April 3, but he is not the only notable prospect from that school. Ranked as a four-star recruit, offensive guard Drew Kendall is a consensus top 100 player in the country, and the 6-4, 255 pound player has drawn offers from Michigan, Penn State, Maryland, Stanford and Virginia, among others.

According to Kendall, Michigan has enacted a contingent of head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive line coach Ed Warriner, defensive coordinator Don Brown and strength and conditioning director Ben Herbert to lead Kendall's recruitment. That group of coaches has helped explain how Kendall could help Michigan in college and why the Wolverines are so interested in his talent.

Michigan has helped separate itself in Kendall's recruitment, and U-M believes he could be a key component to what is already one of the top offensive line groupings in the country for the 2021 class. Thanks to his on-field credentials, Kendall would be a quality addition to Michigan's class.

“I just try to play as aggressive as I can,” Kendall told Wolverine Digest. “I try and really finish every block I get and make the most of my opportunities. I have a really good initial punch, and I am good at keeping my feet behind me, underneath me and moving with the guy. My dad is the offensive line coach at my school, so he’s helped me a lot of the last couple years getting my technique right and getting really good form on the pass protection.”

On tape, Kendall is clearly an athletic interior lineman that has the mobility and footwork required to pull in space as a lead blocker or reach the second level when required. This quality will translate quite well to trap play designs in college. Kendall is a thorough blocker who finishes plays and dishes out pancakes to opponents whenever possible.

At Nobles and Greenough, the Bulldogs have a run-heavy offense, and Kendall estimates that the team goes with run plays at a 7:1 or 8:1 ratio, so he has a wealth of experience as a run blocker, digging in and driving his opponent back. And at 6-4, Kendall has good length with a big frame, but he can easily support upwards of 20 or 30 additional pounds by the time he enters a college strength and conditioning program.

When Kendall does have to execute pass protection, the offensive guard sinks his hips well and explodes outwards, but he could be well served to focus on that area this offseason to round out his game considering how often his high school team runs the ball.

Kendall is also asked to play defensive line at the high school level, and he does so adequately as well. The four-star prospect has good timing off the snap, and he is a violent pass rusher who can collapse the pocket just as easily as he can set and shape the pocket on offense.

247Sports.com national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn provided a breakdown of Kendall's game to help shed some light on the highly coveted recruit.

“Lean frame with ability to add 25 pounds,” Dohn said. “Bends well at knees. Physical and plays with nasty streak. Powerful in lower body. Has athleticism to pull. Drives legs when engaged. Possesses suddenness. Has good initial punch. Patient in pass protection. Needs to sink hips more in run blocking. Must work on upper body flexibility. Hand placement consistency is needed. Increasing upper body strength important. Multi-year starter at Top 15 program. Likely develops into a Day 2 NFL draft pick.”

These qualities have Kendall as one of the top uncommitted offensive lineman on Michigan's board. At the moment, Kendall is a clear take for the Wolverines, but U-M would also accept pledges from prospects like Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star Rocco Spindler or Lititz (Penn.) Warwick five-star Nolan Rucci. All three players are receiving a lot of attention from the Wolverines and would be huge additions to the team's 2021 class.

Do you think Michigan will eventually wind up with Kendall in the 2021 class? Do you think he has any potential to slide out to play tackle at the college level? Let us know!