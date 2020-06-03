Michigan Target Film Study: Rocco Spindler

Over the past several weeks, Michigan has elevated its 2021 recruiting class to a top five position nationally, a ranking that was boosted by the commitment of Bethesda (Md.) Choate Rosemary Hall three-star Tristan Bounds.

As it stands, the Wolverines have one of the stronger collection of offensive line pledges in the country with a trio of four-star commits to pair with Bounds. And while U-M is recruiting at a high level on the O-Line, the team is not finished.

One of Michigan's top targets left on the board is Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive lineman Rocco Spindler. As an in-state player from a powerhouse program, Spindler has already cut his list down to five schools with Michigan joining LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State. Over the past month, Spindler has drawn connections to both Penn State and Notre Dame, and he has a strong relationship with commits from both of those schools, but the Wolverines have made Spindler a top priority and will fight this one out until the end.

Part of what has Michigan so interested in Spindler's talent is his aggressive nature on the field. Spindler, who plays a lot of guard but could move along the offensive line, is a strong run blocker that has a penchant for finishing blocks and playing through the whistle. Spindler's mobility is also a benefit in this area of the game as the Michigan target can pull when asked to and regularly reaches the second level to block linebackers as well.

In pass protection, Spindler utilizes a powerful punch to keep pass rushers at bay, and he also keeps his balance well and resets when necessary. Spindler's base is already strong at this point, and his explosive power helps when engaging in both pass protection and run blocking.

Currently, Spindler weighs north of 300 pounds, so he already has a college-ready frame and body type. However, it would not be a surprise to see him continue to mold his body as he gains strength during his senior season, but his measurables are already in line with some of the elite guards in the country for the 2021 class.

According to 247Sports.com national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, Spindler projects as an impact player in college who should start for multiple seasons at a Power Five program. Trieu also likened Spindler's playing style to that of Zack Martin, who is a Pro Bowl player for the Dallas Cowboys.

“Does not carry a lot of bad weight,” Spindler said. “Naturally stocky. Has room to add weight, but frame and style of play suggest he will not need to add a lot more mass. Could play offensive or defensive line in college. Has played varsity against strong competition since his freshman season. Will come into college ready to work and compete at that level. Plays tough and aggressive. Has a wrestling background, and that shows in his strength and ability to use leverage. A good athlete who can pull and make blocks in space on offense and track plays down on defense. Adding more weight to his frame will be the key for him in playing early, but he has all the other needed qualities to be an impact player in college and a potentially early impact player. Guard, center or defensive tackle are all possibilities in college. He has the potential to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL draft.”

Spindler's potential addition to Michigan's class would give the Wolverines one of the premier offensive line collections in the nation as that position group is already a strength of U-M's class. Adding Spindler to that group would create a truly dominant group of prospects.

