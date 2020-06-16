Michigan Target Film Study: Thomas Cole

WolverineDigest
Earlier in the month, San Luis Obispo (Calif.) High three-star offensive tackle Thomas Cole released a top five of Michigan, Cal, UCLA, Arizona and Oregon State. Cole picked up an offer from the Wolverines just over a month ago, and U-M has been surging with the west coast prospect ever since.

In particular, U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner has spearheaded Cole's recruitment, and the Michigan position coach has spent a good deal of time on the phone with Cole and his family.

“Coach [Ed] Warinner is one of the best coaches in the country, and Michigan is such a dominant program,” Cole told Wolverine Digest. “It's hard to deny that opportunity.”

So far, Michigan has picked up four offensive line commitments in the 2021 class, but U-M is looking for at least one more, and on paper, Cole would offer some additional flexibility for the Wolverines. 

Standing at 6-7 and 265 pounds, Cole is a pretty clear offensive tackle at the next level, but a potential pledge to Michigan would allow for four-star Giovanni El-Hadi to move inside if need be. Four-star Michigan commit Greg Crippen has the ability to play either guard or center, so Michigan would have at least two guards down the line if that situation were to materialize.

On film, Cole appears to be one of the most athletic and nimble tackle prospects to pick up an offer this cycle. As a two-way player, Cole spends time at defensive end and offensive tackle, but he also moonlights as a basketball player during the offseason. Additionally, Cole's tape shows a few receptions from the tight end position, so it is no question that the three-star recruit can get up and move.

From a blocking standpoint, Cole's large frame allows for him to occupy a strong position with a wide base, and his lengthy arms help keep defensive ends at bay when in pass protection. From a pass protection standpoint, Cole does not show much of a refined kick step on his highlight tape. Rather, Cole steps forward and initiates contact with a defensive lineman right after the snap. However, Cole's basketball background could come in handy as playing in the post, as he does for San Luis Obispo, requires coordinated footwork too.

As a run blocker, Cole locks onto defenders quickly and works to shape running lanes for the ball carrier. Cole can seal off the edge or travel, locate a defender and create a wider alley for his team. Once engaged, Cole sticks onto his assignment and is hard to shake, so many of his blocks turn into pancakes as opposed to sheds.

With four commits in the books, Michigan has quite a bit of size on its O-Line, and Cole would certainly fit that profile with his long frame. Cole will likely need to put on some weight before he sees the field in college, but U-M director of strength and conditioning Ben Herbert should be well equipped to assist in this area.

Look for Cole to potentially make his college decision this summer. The three-star prospect said he would like to make all five of his official visits before committing but does not know if that will be possible due to the current recruiting dead period.

What would you think about Michigan's O-Line haul if Cole were to join the Wolverines? Does his combination of size and strength look like a good fit to potentially protect a Michigan quarterback's blindside down the road? Let us know! 

