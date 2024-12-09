Michigan Football: Reserve linebacker enters the transfer portal
Entering Monday, Michigan has already had one linebacker enter the transfer portal, being special teams ace Christian Boivin. But once the portal opened up, the Wolverines had their second linebacker enter the portal. This time, veteran Micah Pollard.
Pollard, Jacksonville (FL) product, appeared in 30 games during his time in Ann Arbor and saw eight games at linebacker. He was a part of the 2022 class and was a three-star recruit when he came to Michigan. Pollard came with his brother, Myles, who is still on the Wolverines' team.
Pollard had 15 career tackles for the maize and blue.
