Former Michigan RB Cole Cabana picks new college destination
After not seeing the field very often, former highly-touted running back Cole Cabana entered the transfer portal. Many believed Michigan hit a homerun when Cabana committed to the Wolverines two years ago, but things didn't pan out for either party like they were supposed to.
Cabana came to Michigan in the 2023 class and was the former 172nd-ranked player. But between injuries and players being in front of him on the depth chart, Cabana finished his two-year Michigan career with just two career carries -- both coming in his freshman season.
On Sunday, Cabana revealed he would stay in the Big Ten Conference and commit to the Minnesota Gophers.
The Wolverines don't play against the Gophers in 2025, but as long as Cabana can stay healthy and is productive, there is a good chance the two will meet at some point during his tenure with Minnesota. With Cabana, Kalel Mullings, and Donovan Edwards gone, Michigan will likely lean on Jordan Marshall, Ben Hall, and Micah Ka'apana moving forward -- barring a commitment out of the portal.
