Michigan vs. Rutgers, Fan-Led Wednesday, Blake Corum For Heisman, JJ McCarthy Downfield

Michigan is expected to stick to its winning ways this weekend in Piscataway.

With Michigan sitting at No. 5 in the first round of the College Football Playoff rankings, U-M fans everywhere are excited for the next three games. Of course after that, it's the HUGE showdown with Ohio State in late-November, which literally could be a top-two or top-three matchup. With No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia playing this weekend, it's almost certain that U-M will be in the top four next week. Then after that, a few more home games, and then the Bucks.

Of course, Rutgers played U-M tough in Ann Arbor last year, so even though the Wolverines are favored by more than 25 points against the Scarlet Knights, business must be handled in New Jersey this weekend. If Michigan plays up to its potential, and continues to dominate in the trenches on both sides of the ball, they'll be 9-0 this weekend with two home games remaining before The Game. There's obviously a lot to talk about surrounding U-M's last four games, which is why Fan-Led Wednesday was such a hit.

