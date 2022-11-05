Skip to main content

Michigan vs. Rutgers Preview, Over/Unders, Specific Game Predictions, Jim Harbaugh's Approach

Michigan is expected to roll against Rutgers, but will they? Last year the Scarlet Knights were tough in Ann Arbor and this year they're reportedly getting a battered Wolverines team in Piscataway.

Michigan is favored by a whopping 25.5 points against Rutgers. Obviously the game is in Piscataway, and Michigan is reportedly going to be without several key players, but U-M is still expected to roll. With how U-M has been physically dominating teams, it's not surprising. How will it look against the Scarlet Knights? That remains to be seen, but it'll likely be a heavy dose of Blake Corum with a sprinkling of JJ McCarthy making some plays.

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan should be just fine even if a key player like Mazi Smith is out. Rutgers simply doesn't have enough talent to challenge the Wolverines even in their own house. However Michigan can get a win, they'll gladly do it and move to 9-0 in the process. At this point, we know what Michigan is and Rutgers doesn't have what it takes to combat that.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan WolverinesRutgers Scarlet Knights

michigan greg schiano
Football

Michigan vs. Rutgers Preview, Over/Unders, Specific Game Predictions, Jim Harbaugh's Approach

By Brandon Brown
jj mccarthy blake corum
Football

Michigan vs. Rutgers, Fan-Led Wednesday, Blake Corum For Heisman, JJ McCarthy Downfield

By Brandon Brown
blake corum
Football

Blake Corum On Pace For Historic Season

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221002_181525026
Football

At 8-0, Michigan Can Still Get Better

By Joshua Messe
InShot_20221030_165726003
Football

Michigan, Ohio State Headed For Epic Showdown

By Christopher Breiler
michigan stadium
Football

Michigan's Spot In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221031_234339831
Football

BREAKING: Michigan State Announces Additional Suspensions

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20220918_143324972
Football

Michigan Football In Rare Air In Several Areas Through Eight Games

By Brandon Brown