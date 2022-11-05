Michigan vs. Rutgers Preview, Over/Unders, Specific Game Predictions, Jim Harbaugh's Approach

Michigan is favored by a whopping 25.5 points against Rutgers. Obviously the game is in Piscataway, and Michigan is reportedly going to be without several key players, but U-M is still expected to roll. With how U-M has been physically dominating teams, it's not surprising. How will it look against the Scarlet Knights? That remains to be seen, but it'll likely be a heavy dose of Blake Corum with a sprinkling of JJ McCarthy making some plays.

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan should be just fine even if a key player like Mazi Smith is out. Rutgers simply doesn't have enough talent to challenge the Wolverines even in their own house. However Michigan can get a win, they'll gladly do it and move to 9-0 in the process. At this point, we know what Michigan is and Rutgers doesn't have what it takes to combat that.