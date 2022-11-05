Make Your Pick: Michigan at Rutgers

Last year, Rutgers played Michigan incredibly tough in Ann Arbor, resulting in just a 7-point win for the Wolverines, 20-13. Now, U-M will have to handle the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, which isn't supposed to be much of an issue, but Greg Schiano does have a knack for getting his team up for a big game. I'd say hosting the No. 5 team in the country is a big game, so I'm excited to see how it plays out.

Chris Breiler

Rutgers (4-4) is fresh off of a 31-0 loss to Minnesota, while Michigan (8-0) is fresh off of another dominant win over Michigan State.

With the Wolverines being a 25.5-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights, I don't expect this one to end any other way than another convincing win for Michigan. I expect the Wolverines to place a big emphasis on red zone touchdowns, and to once again lean heavily on Blake Corum and the rushing attack.

Michigan 42, Rutgers 6

Brandon Brown

We all know that Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are going to run the ball, but how well on the road and against a pretty solid rush defense is what today's game will come down to.

Rutgers currently has the No. 19 rush defense in the country giving up just over 108 yards on the ground per game. Michigan is currently sitting at No. 5 in the country running the ball gaining 246 yards per contest. I would expect Michigan, who is bigger, stronger and more talented, to impose its will against the Scarlet Knights, with a little more JJ McCarthy sprinkled in there.

On the other side of the ball, Michigan's defense has been really, really solid. The Wolverines currently have the No. 3 overall defense in the country, and give up just 11.5 points per game. I expect Rutgers to struggled on offense, allowing U-M to establish its own running game.

I think this one is going to look like pretty much all of Michigan's games: they'll possess the ball, run it well, have a few nice chunk plays both on the ground and through the air, and when the clock strikes zeroes they'll be up by 20+ and sitting at 9-0.

Michigan 31, Rutgers 10