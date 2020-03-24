WolverineDigest
Michigan Football Season Might Be Impacted By Coronavirus

MichaelSpath

Late last week, Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall gave a video interview where he openly spoke about the challenges and potential responses that college football may need to consider in response to the coronavirus pandemic.  

"We're acting as if, and we're making preparations as if, we won't have spring practice. We possibly won't have players here for summer school, any session, and possibly we won't have the opportunity for anything other than fall camp to begin," Mendenhall told reporters. 

"Knowing that fall camp timing might even be pushed back, meaning that there certainly could be a chance that it's not even be a full schedule played this year -- if football is played, period."

There will be no spring practice. Michigan and the Big Ten have already announced that. The University of Michigan has also announced that spring and summer classes will take place remotely, with online lectures and such. 

Though the SEC has not yet 100 percent shut down the idea of spring practice, with "social distancing" in its second full week and more weeks expected, it is reasonable to assume there will not be spring practice across college football. 

We spoke to three former Michigan players last week that acknowledged the incredible challenge for student-athletes, but also noted that somehow, someway, players needed to find a way to maintain physical shape and mental sharpness, and improve if possible. 

There are some rumblings that the NCAA could add two weeks onto fall training camps to allow for player development and a proper build-up physically to the season, but as former QB Devin Gardner noted in his interview with us, there could be push-back from the players, especially if rules are not put into place to safeguard the physical grind of an extended preseason. 

Mendenhall went on to say that he thinks a possible scenario could be the cancellation of non-conference games.

"The first step would be to eliminate non-conference games from the schedule … and only play a conference schedule," he said. "Knowing that would still be challenging … but in relation to the options we have, that certainly might be doable. Once you are under eight games, that probably becomes a non-legitimate season."

If such a situation played out in the Big Ten, it would eliminate Michigan's Labor Day weekend jaunt across country to take on Washington opening weekend, and would cut out home games against Ball State and Arkansas State. 

Uniformly, however, not everyone begins its season with three straight non-conference contests. In fact, in the Big Ten, Indiana opens at Wisconsin and Northwestern at Michigan State in Week 1. 

Sorting out a conference-only schedule is doable but would cause headaches. Still, if that's what is necessary, it could be done. 

One potential negative consequence of cutting out three non-conference games though would be the loss of revenue, whether TV revenue drops or not is uncertain, but for programs like Michigan that do anywhere from $6-7 million in revenue per home game, losing two contests at The Big House could force budget cuts across the athletic department (possibly even the dissolution of Olympic sports teams). 

For fans, athletes, coaches, and overall athletic departments, hopefully it never comes to this. Hopefully the 2020 season can include all 12 games with some sort of extended fall practice or mid-summer practice, and by September college football is bringing all of us back together again, but as is prudent, programs must prepare for the worst.  

