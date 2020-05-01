Report: Shea Patterson Signs With New York Giants

There hasn't been much noise about it, but apparently the New York Giants have signed former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson as an undrafted free agent.

There are a lot of differing opinions of Patterson as a quarterback, but he was pretty productive at Michigan. During his two years as a starter, Patterson became just the third quarterback in program history with 3,000 passing yards in a single season when he racked up 3,061 last year; good for second-most all-time. He also finished his career ranked No. 1 in passing yards per game (217.7), No. 7 in total passing yards (5,661), and No. 6 in touchdown passes (45).

Still, about a week had passed before anyone decided to sign Patterson when most undrafted free agents are signed within hours of the draft ending. It played out that way for Sean McKeon who was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys and Lavert Hill who inked a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patterson has talent, but he does a lot of things that you just can't get away with in the NFL. It'll be interesting to see what happens with him moving forward with the Giants or anyone else for that matter.