WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Report: Shea Patterson Signs With New York Giants

Brandon Brown

There hasn't been much noise about it, but apparently the New York Giants have signed former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson as an undrafted free agent.

shea patterson

There are a lot of differing opinions of Patterson as a quarterback, but he was pretty productive at Michigan. During his two years as a starter, Patterson became just the third quarterback in program history with 3,000 passing yards in a single season when he racked up 3,061 last year; good for second-most all-time. He also finished his career ranked No. 1 in passing yards per game (217.7), No. 7 in total passing yards (5,661), and No. 6 in touchdown passes (45).

Still, about a week had passed before anyone decided to sign Patterson when most undrafted free agents are signed within hours of the draft ending. It played out that way for Sean McKeon who was picked up by the Dallas Cowboys and Lavert Hill who inked a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patterson has talent, but he does a lot of things that you just can't get away with in the NFL. It'll be interesting to see what happens with him moving forward with the Giants or anyone else for that matter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Potential First-Round Picks Michigan Could Face Next Season

The Big Ten always produces a lot of talent and will again next year.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 05/01/20

The final dose of NFL Draft truth serum confirms both how far Jim Harbaugh has brought us from where we were, but also why he's failed to get us where we hoped we would go.

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/30/20

Our next dose of NFL Draft truth serum suggested Michigan is doing less with more, with half their starters immediately drafted into the pros off teams that lost a combined 7 games.

Steve Deace

by

Boris Badenov

It's All Up To Nico Collins Now

After classmates Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tarik Black officially depart, the legacy of the 2017 receiver haul rests with senior Nico Collins.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Four-Star Defensive Tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Names U-M To Top Group

Prized 2021 defensive tackle Victory Vaka is set to announce next weekend, while Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins recently included Michigan in his top group of schools.

Eric Rutter

Make A Choice: Giles Jackson Or Mike Sainristil

Both receivers need to step up in 2020, but who ends up being more productive?

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Michigan Football Breakout Players For 2020: No. 3 — Christopher Hinton

Christopher Hinton came on at the end of the year last year and will be a starter from day one in 2020.

Brandon Brown

Michigan A Must-Visit School For 2022 Four-Star Isaac Thompson

Recently landing an offer from Michigan, 2022 four-star safety Isaac Thompson is eager to visit Ann Arbor and check out U-M’s campus.

Eric Rutter

Josh Gattis Pitches Michigan

Michigan's offensive coordinator fired off three solid tweets over the last couple of days.

Brandon Brown

Former Wolverine Tom Brady's New England Departure Had Mixed Reaction

Patriots' beat writer Devon Clements told us recently Tom Brady's decision to leave New England created a schism for Patriots' fans.

Jake Sage