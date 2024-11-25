Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore likely to add former member of Jim Harbaugh's staff
There was some speculation that head coach Sherrone Moore might pursue a former member of Jim Harbaugh's staff in recent days, and things certainly seem to be trending in that direction. It was announced a week ago that Biff Poggi had been fired from his head coaching role at Charlotte after just two seasons, putting together a combined record of 6-16. Shortly after the news broke, rumors began to swirl that Moore might be looking to bring Poggi back to Ann Arbor for a visit.
As it turns out, the rumors were true, and Poggi was indeed in attendance last weekend for Michigan's final home game of the season against Northwestern. Following the game, Poggi shared a message via his Twitter/X account saying it was great to be back home.
"Great being 'back home' at Michigan," Poggi wrote. "The players, coaches, staff, administration and fans were so welcoming. It feels great to have a football home. It all started years ago with my son Henry Poggi's career as a player and my great friend Jim Harbaugh. Special people and place."
Poggi joined Harbaugh's staff at Michigan back in 2016 as an offensive analyst. He would eventually work his way to becoming the associate head coach under Harbaugh from 2021-22 before taking the head coaching job at Charlotte. Poggi was often credited for being a critical piece in reshaping the culture at Michigan during that 2021 season.
Meeting with the media on Monday, Moore was asked about the possibility of adding Poggi back to the staff in the near future.
"Yeah, it was great having Biff back," Moore said. "I was very close with Biff, he worked with me directly when he was here. I'm excited, we'll work those things out, but definitely a possibility of having him back. Looking forward to it."
Based on Moore's response, it sure sounds like those discussions are taking place. And while adding Poggi back into the mix would be a solid addition for Moore, there's no question that he'll need take a hard look at some other critical pieces on his staff during the off-season.
