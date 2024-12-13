Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore's message to Jadyn Davis after signing Bryce Underwood
When North Carolina native Jadyn Davis signed with Michigan, there was a lot of excitement about the four-star's future in Ann Arbor.
Davis was viewed as the heir apparent to J.J. McCarthy, a high-ranking prospect with a similar stature and demeanor to the quarterback who led the Wolverines to a pair of Big Ten championships and a national title as a starter.
However, the tenor surrounding Davis' future at Michigan has changed significantly with the addition of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class who recently signed with the Wolverines. Suddenly, among the fanbase, Davis has become an overlooked member of Michigan's quarterback room.
Earlier this week, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was asked what his message was to Davis in the wake of signing Underwood.
"Yeah, just compete, man," Moore said. "And nothing’s given, you got to go earn it. So just compete. And that’s what he wants to do. So he’s always wanted to do that since he’s been here. So that’s just the message to him."
A former four-star, Top 120 prospect out of Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day, Davis played just one snap and did not attempt a pass during his true freshman season this fall, and will take a redshirt to preserve all four years of his collegiate eligibility.
Michigan's quarterback room could look much different in 2025. Moore said current starter Davis Warren, who has one year of eligibility remaining, has not made any decisions concerning his future with the program. In addition to bringing in Underwood with the 2025 class, Michigan is expected to add a transfer quarterback this offseason, Moore confirmed. Redshirt sophomore QB Jayden Denegal entered the transfer portal on Monday.
