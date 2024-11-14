Michigan Football: With time running out, Sherrone Moore sends message to his staff
At 5-5 after 10 games, time is running out for the Michigan Wolverines to capitalize on the opportunities that remain in 2024. Although the Wolverines were able to retain two rivalry trophies with wins against Minnesota and Michigan State, the harsh reality is that this Michigan football team has come up woefully short of expectations heading into the season... and head coach Sherrone Moore knows it.
Appearing on "Inside Michigan Football" this week, Moore talked about the difficulties of coming up short.
“Super difficult, because I’m a competitor and I don’t like losing at all," Moore said. "Never have, never will. For me, it’s been fun because I have the players and I have the staff and I get to walk in here and be a part of this great university. But it hasn’t been fun because you don’t want to let anybody down. You don’t want to let the players down, you don’t want to let the fans, the university, the alumni, your family down. So I think about that tirelessly. Sometimes I lose sleep over it. But that’s part of it, that’s part of the job. My job now is to make sure we continue in the right direction... and we will.”
But in order to continue in the right direction, it's critical that the Wolverines find a way to secure another win with just two games remaining on the regular season schedule. A sixth win would make Michigan bowl eligible and give the Wolverines another opportunity to play football this season, something Moore says is a huge focus for this team at the moment.
“We have to get it, it’s huge for us and for the program,” Moore said. “It just gives you another chance to continue to play football, get better and impact this team. We’re just going to keep fighting. It’s my job to make sure the players are in a good head space so we can continue to push forward in a positive way and try to win.”
Given the importance of these next two games, Moore issued a challenge to his staff heading into the bye week.
“I told the staff today that our only job right now is to go win these two games and not think about anything else," Moore said. "We've got to go get better this week, so go put together the best plans you’ve ever put together for Northwestern and have our thought process on Ohio State.”
Michigan returns to the Big House on Nov. 23 to take on Northwestern for the final home game of the season. After that, the Wolverines hit the road down to Columbus for a matchup with Ohio State on Nov. 30.
