BREAKING: Michigan Football lands defensive lineman on Early Signing Day

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore walks off the bus as team arrive for the game between Ohio State and Michigan at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Three-star defensive tackle Travis Moten was down to Virginia, Texas Tech, and Michigan. He was set to decide between the three schools on Early Signing Day and while there wasn't a formal commitment approach, the Wolverines made the news official by showing Moten signed with Michigan on Early Signing Day.

Moten hails from Louisville (KY) Fern Creek Traditional. He is a three-star prospect and the 1385-ranked recruit by the Composite. He stands at 6-foot-5, 250-pounds. Moten doesn't have a huge offer list, but Michigan loves his upside and what he brings to the table. He is an underrated recruit who could see the field in a few years once he gets more technically sound.

During his junior season of high school, Moten recorded 95 tackles, 30 TFLs, and 19.5 sacks. He is now a Michigan Wolverine after signing with the maize and blue.

