BREAKING: Michigan Football lands defensive lineman on Early Signing Day
Three-star defensive tackle Travis Moten was down to Virginia, Texas Tech, and Michigan. He was set to decide between the three schools on Early Signing Day and while there wasn't a formal commitment approach, the Wolverines made the news official by showing Moten signed with Michigan on Early Signing Day.
Moten hails from Louisville (KY) Fern Creek Traditional. He is a three-star prospect and the 1385-ranked recruit by the Composite. He stands at 6-foot-5, 250-pounds. Moten doesn't have a huge offer list, but Michigan loves his upside and what he brings to the table. He is an underrated recruit who could see the field in a few years once he gets more technically sound.
During his junior season of high school, Moten recorded 95 tackles, 30 TFLs, and 19.5 sacks. He is now a Michigan Wolverine after signing with the maize and blue.
