Michigan Football Snapshot: Cameron McGrone

Rising redshirt sophomore linebacker Cameron McGrone was one of the young, bright spots on a pretty solid Michigan defense last year. McGrone flew around the field and racked up 66 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and four sacks in the process. The Michigan Football Twitter account posted McGrone's highlights from last year, which should get Michigan fans excited about 2020.

2020 Outlook

It sure seems like McGrone is going to be a mainstay on a very aggressive Don Brown defense next fall. The speedy linebacker had a season high 12 tackles against Notre Dame, but then had just 23 total over the last five contests. Since he trailed off just a bit down the stretch in 2019, he could come out on a mission in 2020.

McGrone's season totals were pretty modest last year when comparing him to other standout linebackers who have played at Michigan but he's as fast, athletic and capable of anyone to ever wear the winged helmet at the position. Granted, he didn't see action until the third game of the year, he still had quite a few ups and downs.

Expect more ups and less downs in 2020 and a more productive campaign as the full-time starter from day one. For comparison, Devin Bush racked up 102 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and five sacks in his first years an every-down, full-time starter. McGrone might not quite be on Bush's level, but he's pretty darn close. McGrone should definitely be in the 100-tackle range as he man's U-M's defense.