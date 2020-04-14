Michigan Football Snapshot: Daxton Hill

Coming out of high school, Daxton Hill was a consensus five-star talent and the No. 1 safety in the country. He didn't roar out of the gates but by the end of the year he was a mainstay in U-M's defense. He finished his rookie campaign with 36 tackles including 3.0 for loss. He also picked off a pass and recorded a couple fumble recoveries. The Michigan Football Twitter account posted Hill's highlights from last year, which should get Michigan fans excited about 2020.

2020 Outlook

Hill is my pick for overall breakout player of the year. I don't think he's ever going to come off the field and he showed that he has a knack for being around the ball and making plays.

He's not the biggest safety in the world at 6-0, 190 pounds, but he's extremely long and rangy and is the fastest player on the team per the winter conditioning numbers. He's also extremely intelligent, which allows him to play even faster.

It's hard to predict numbers for secondary players because a lot of them occur by being in the right place at the right time, but Hill has a knack for doing just that. I think Hill's numbers will double across the board giving him 72 tackles including 6.0 for loss with a couple of picks and a couple of fumble recoveries. Throw in a sack or two and you'd have to be ecstatic with that kind of production out of your sophomore safety.

For comparison, those numbers would be nearly identical to Josh Metellus' 74 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions that he had 2019. Hill is faster and more athletic than Metellus, so it wouldn't be surprising if his numbers are even higher than that in his first year as the guy at safety.