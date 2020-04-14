WolverineDigest
Michigan Football Snapshot: Daxton Hill

Brandon Brown

Coming out of high school, Daxton Hill was a consensus five-star talent and the No. 1 safety in the country. He didn't roar out of the gates but by the end of the year he was a mainstay in U-M's defense. He finished his rookie campaign with 36 tackles including 3.0 for loss. He also picked off a pass and recorded a couple fumble recoveries. The Michigan Football Twitter account posted Hill's highlights from last year, which should get Michigan fans excited about 2020.

2020 Outlook

Hill is my pick for overall breakout player of the year. I don't think he's ever going to come off the field and he showed that he has a knack for being around the ball and making plays. 

He's not the biggest safety in the world at 6-0, 190 pounds, but he's extremely long and rangy and is the fastest player on the team per the winter conditioning numbers. He's also extremely intelligent, which allows him to play even faster.

It's hard to predict numbers for secondary players because a lot of them occur by being in the right place at the right time, but Hill has a knack for doing just that. I think Hill's numbers will double across the board giving him 72 tackles including 6.0 for loss with a couple of picks and a couple of fumble recoveries. Throw in a sack or two and you'd have to be ecstatic with that kind of production out of your sophomore safety. 

For comparison, those numbers would be nearly identical to Josh Metellus' 74 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and two interceptions that he had 2019. Hill is faster and more athletic than Metellus, so it wouldn't be surprising if his numbers are even higher than that in his first year as the guy at safety.

BREAKING: Isaiah Todd Decommits From Michigan, Will Turn Pro Overseas

Michigan basketball takes another hit as five-star forward Isaiah Todd announces he will not sign with Michigan.

Brandon Brown

Over It

Juwan Howard's Reputation As A Recruiter Not Damaged By Recent Developments

Juwan Howard and Michigan basketball took a couple of hits over the last day missing out on five-star Josh Christopher and losing five-star pledge Isaiah Todd.

Brandon Brown

CJK5H

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/14/20

Finding the silver lining in whatever that was we just went through with Josh Christopher. And it wasn't hard as I thought it would be. In fact, this was all so strangely familiar.

Steve Deace

Goosemon

Wolverines Aiming For Stacked Defensive Line Class In 2021

Michigan has assembled one of the nation’s toughest defenses over the past few years. To keep that lofty rating, U-M is working to pull in a few physical, talented and dedicated defensive ends to learn under D-Line coach Shaun Nua.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Snapshot: Zach Charbonnet

Rising sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet had a great freshman season but could be in line for a reduced role in 2020.

Brandon Brown

CJK5H

Recruiting Notebook: New Offers Out In 2021 Class

Michigan has scoured the country as of late in search of players to add to its 2021 class. Recently, U-M has offered a pair of promising athletes, and one already has Michigan in his top 10.

Eric Rutter

BREAKING: Five-Star Joshua Christopher Spurns Michigan, Commits To Arizona State

Five-star shooting guard Joshua Christopher has committed to Arizona State over Michigan.

Brandon Brown

Commitment Primer: Five-Star Shooting Guard Josh Christopher Is Ready

Five-star guard Joshua Christopher is set to make his decision later today.

Brandon Brown

Over It

2022 Four-Star Lineman Billy Schrauth Looking To Visit Michigan Again After Picking Up Offer

Out of the 2022 class, four-star lineman Billy Schrauth is one of the most recent players to pick up a Michigan offer. Schrauth was on campus last year for a Michigan home game, and the rising prospect is looking forward to his next trip to Ann Arbor.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/13/20

Today is supposedly (finally) the big day for Josh Christopher. Does the 5-star sign with the Wolverines?

Steve Deace

UMfb