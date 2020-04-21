Michigan Football Snapshot: Giles Jackson

Freshman Mike Sainristil was the young receiver who generated the most buzz ahead of last year's season but it was Giles Jackson who made the bigger impact on the field.

As a rookie, Jackson hauled in nine catches for 142 yards and a touchdown and also carried the ball 10 times for another 69 yards and a score. He was also a weapon as a kick returner averaging 26 yards per return with a 97-yard house call against Maryland. He might have the most exciting highlights from last year and should really generate some buzz once he takes the field as a sophomore.

2020 Outlook

As I outlined in the breakout players countdown when talking about Mike Sainristil, there are snaps and catches up for grabs with Donovan Peoples-Jones off to the NFL and Tarik Black no longer on the roster. Sainristil and Jackson are both likely to take a pretty big leap, but how big?

Josh Gattis will be entering year two as Michigan's offensive coordinator and should have a much better grasp on what he's doing from day one and a better understanding of how to use his guys, especially the youngsters like Jackson. That could result in a pretty big jump from freshman to sophomore year, and that's exactly what I think will happen.

Shea Patterson completed 214 passes last year and 210 in 2018. Before him, Wilton Speight completed 204 and before him, Jake Rudock was good for 249 completions. Gattis will be breaking in a new quarterback but it's safe to assume that whoever is running the show will complete passes somewhere in that range.

You have to figure about 100 of those balls will go to Nico Collins and Ronnie Bell, leaving 120 to be distributed between Jackson, Sainristil, Eubanks and some combination of Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker. Sprinkle in a fifth wide receiver and some tosses to the running backs and the numbers really start to add up.

I think if Jackson can reel in 30 balls for around 400 yards and three or four scores, to go along with some carries and a few splash plays in the return game, he'd be happy with that as a sophomore. There's a chance he could take a monstrous leap like Bell did from year one to year two, but I think Collins, Bell and Eubanks are going to be so reliable that it won't be necessary.