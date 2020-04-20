WolverineDigest
Michigan Football Snapshot: Nick Eubanks

Brandon Brown

Fifth-year senior Nick Eubanks was pretty involved in Michigan's offense last year, and that was while sharing time with Sean McKeon. Now, Eubanks is the guy at the position and should be in line for a big season.

In 2019, Eubanks caught 25 balls for 243 yards and four scores. He and McKeon split reps and shared the field, which obviously ate into Eubanks' production a bit. Even though he shared the top of the depth chart with McKeon, Eubanks seemed to be more of a deep threat and more dynamic in the passing game.

2020 Outlook

Eubanks is likely going to share the field in 2020 with rising sophomore Erick All, but he's expected to have a more productive season than he did last year. He's proven, bigger and stronger than All and didn't decide to come back to Michigan to be lackluster.

Last year, McKeon had 13 catches for 235 yards and two scores. All, while on the field a decent amount, only had one catch for 10 yards. I see Eubanks absorbing McKeon's production, giving him around 40 catches for 600 yards and around five touchdowns. If he can do that, while All and rising junior Luke Schoonmaker combine for 20 or so catches and a couple scores, Michigan would have to be happy with its tight end production.

As we know, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis wants to get his dynamic, speedy guys in space where they can work. Tight ends aren't exactly dynamic or speedy, but they provide value in a spread offense especially when breaking in a new quarterback. That should lead to a solid season for Eubanks and more growth for All and Schoonmaker.

