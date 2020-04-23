WolverineDigest
Michigan Football Snapshot: Vincent Gray

Brandon Brown

Heading into last season, redshirt freshman cornerback Vincent Gray was unproven and inexperienced. Now, he's in line to start at corner opposite Ambry Thomas and no one seems to be worried about that. 

The 6-2, 185-pounder finished the season with 20 tackles including 1.5 for loss and five pass breakups. He wasn't on the field a ton, but he looked good when called upon and definitely looks ready to take the next step.

2020 Outlook

Gray is likely going to be penciled in as the starter whenever football activities pick up again but second-year players Jalen Perry and DJ Turner will have something to say about that. Still, I'd bet on Gray for now and could see him having a pretty productive year. 

Since he wasn't a starter last season, and hasn't been on the field as much as Thomas, teams would likely test him more often thus giving him more opportunities to make plays. It's hard to predict cornerback numbers because for that reason — some just don't get many chances to stuff the stat sheet. With that said, if Gray can approach Thomas' numbers from 2019, which included 38 tackles including three for loss and three interceptions, Gray, the coaches and Michigan fans would have to be pretty happy with that.

Look for Vincent Gray to earn the starting cornerback spot opposite Ambry Thomas with younger players rotating in to gain experience and keep the press-man cover corners fresh. A 2020 season for Gray with around 40 tackles, 6-8 pass breakups and a couple of interceptions would be a great campaign for the third-year Wolverine.

