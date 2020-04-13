Michigan Football Snapshot: Zach Charbonnet

Rising sophomore running back Zach Charbonnet had a very solid rookie campaign that included a Michigan freshman record 11 rushing touchdowns in 2019. All told he carried the ball 149 times for 726 yards and those record-breaking scores. The Michigan Football Twitter account posted Charbonnet's highlights from last year, which should get Michigan fans excited about 2020.

2020 Outlook

We've touched on this before. As good as Charbonnet was as a freshman, I actually think he's going to take a step back as a sophomore.

The 6-1, 220-pounder is a really good back, and will probably be better in 2020, but the emergence of Hassan Haskins and the reintroduction of Chris Evans are going to eat into Charbonnet's production considerably, in my opinion.

Everything about Charbonnet could and probably should be better in 2020, of course depending on when activities can resume. Once he's back on the field and in the film room, his pass protection, vision, route concept knowledge and overall stamina should all go up a notch. There's usually a big jump between freshman and sophomore year, which would be great for Charbonnet's development as a second-year player.

In terms of actual production, I can see Charbonnet getting right around 150 carries like he did last year and perhaps a similar yardage total as well. However, I think it's going to be tough for him to get to double-digit scores again. Let's set the bar at 150 carries, 800 yards and 10 touchdowns. If he can approach those numbers in 2020, with the current competition on the roster, he'd have to view it as a success even though it's not much of a jump from his freshman year.