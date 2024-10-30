Former Michigan football star has second setback during his rookie season
It's never an easy transition to go from college football to the NFL for a multitude of reasons. But when you continue to suffer injuries -- it makes matters worse. That's the case for rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson.
Wilson suffered a sprained ankle back in training camp that kept him sidelined from the preseason through the first five weeks of the NFL season. He came back in Week 6 where he played just five snaps and was a healthy scratch the following week.
But that injury bug has reared its ugly head once again. The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed Wilson back in the Injured Reserve due to a hamstring injury. That means he will miss at least the next four games -- putting his rookie season in serious doubt.
The Steelers selected Wilson in the third round of last April's NFL Draft and was expected to become an instant contributor in the Pittsburgh offense once Diontae Johnson was shipped off to Carolina. But instead, Wilson has struggled to get onto the field and a lot like his Michigan quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, the 2025 season could be their next opportunity to get back onto the field.
