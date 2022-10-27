Michigan vs. Michigan State, Fan-Led Wednesday, Jim Harbaugh vs. Mel Tucker

Even though Michigan is expected to win by quite a bit on Saturday, U-M fans everywhere still have a lot of questions about the Spartans, how the game might go and ultimately, what the final score will be. Some see Sunday getting out of hand in favor of the Wolverines, others think it will be close because, well, it always seems to be when Paul Bunyan is on the line. Whichever camp you're in, you're excited about Saturday.

We also address the topic that's been at the forefront of our minds all season — Michigan's offense. On one hand, the running game has been dominant, Blake Corum has been special and Michigan is 7-0 and rolling. On the flip side, JJ McCarthy hasn't been asked to do much and has a pretty pedestrian stat line through seven games. If McCarthy needs to wing it 40+ times for more than 300 yards and some clutch late throws and scores, can he do it? Ability wise, yes, but it's more than that. It might not surface this weekend, but it might in late November.