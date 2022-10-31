Skip to main content

Everything Jim Harbaugh Said About Michigan State Tunnel Assaults

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the ugly events that transpired after the game against Michigan State on Saturday in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media on Monday afternoon and started with a prepared statement in order to update everyone on what happened in the tunnel on Saturday night after the 29-7 win over Michigan State. He then fielded questions for several minutes. You can see all of it in the video below.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan WolverinesMichigan State Spartans

jim harbaugh
Football

Everything Jim Harbaugh Said About Michigan State Tunnel Assaults

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

Michigan Player, Family To Press Charges After Tunnel Assault

By Brandon Brown
mike sainristil paul bunyan
Football

Michigan Football Dominated Michigan State In Several Areas

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

Classless Spartans Jump Michigan Player In Tunnel

By Brandon Brown
mel tucker jj mccarthy
Football

Tuck Bummin'

By Brandon Brown
Cornelius Johnson
Football

Michigan State Is Always A Test

By Brandon Brown
blake corum
Football

As Always, Blake Corum Is Ready For Saturday

By Joshua Messe
JJ McCarthy, Olu
Football

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Michigan State

By Brandon Brown